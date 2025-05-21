ETV Bharat / bharat

Relieved, Heartened: Ashoka University On Bail Granted To Professor Mahmudabad

Sonipat: The Ashoka University on Wednesday said it was "relieved" and "heartened" that the Supreme Court granted interim bail to its professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad. Mahmudabad was arrested on Sunday by Haryana police for his social media posts related to Operation Sindoor.

"We are relieved and heartened by prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad being granted interim bail by the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It has provided great comfort to his family and all of us at Ashoka University," the university said in a statement. The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Mahmudabad but refused to stay the investigation against him.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotisar Singh directed the Haryana DGP to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an IG rank officer and including an SP rank woman officer within 24 hours for investigating the case. The bench restrained the professor from writing any further online posts on the recent India-Pakistan conflict and asked him to cooperate with the SIT investigation.