Ashoka University Professor Arrested For Making 'Objectionable' Remarks On Operation Sindoor

Sonipat: Police in Haryana's Sonipat have arrested a professor at the Ashoka University for allegedly making objectionable comments on the Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor' on terror networks inside Pakistan to avenge the Apr 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Ashoka University's Prof Ali Khan Mahmoodabad, was arrested by Sonipat Police from Greater Kailash area of Delhi, Sonipat DCP Crime Narendra Kadian told a press conference. He said that Ali Khan Mahmoodabad will be produced in the court and will be taken on 5-day police remand.
Khan has been arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments on Indian Army's Operation Sindoor and Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who were the face of the press conferences held by the Armed forces in the aftermath of the operation.
Two separate cases were registered at Rai police station on the complaint of Sarpanch of village Jathedi and Chairperson of Haryana Women Commission Renu Bhatia.
On the complaint of the village sarpanch, a case was registered against Prof Mahmoodabad under sections 196, 197, 152 and 299 of BNS.
Likewise, a separate case under sections 353, 79, 152, 169(1) of BNS was registered at the police station on the complaint by Haryana Women Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia for the “controversial comments” on social media and ignoring the notice of the Women Commission.
