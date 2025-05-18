ETV Bharat / bharat

Ashoka University Professor Arrested For Making 'Objectionable' Remarks On Operation Sindoor

Sonipat DCP Narendra Kadian said that Prof Ali Khan Mahmoodabad (R) was arrested from Greater Kailash area of Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

Sonipat: Police in Haryana's Sonipat have arrested a professor at the Ashoka University for allegedly making objectionable comments on the Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor' on terror networks inside Pakistan to avenge the Apr 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Ashoka University's Prof Ali Khan Mahmoodabad, was arrested by Sonipat Police from Greater Kailash area of Delhi, Sonipat DCP Crime Narendra Kadian told a press conference. He said that Ali Khan Mahmoodabad will be produced in the court and will be taken on 5-day police remand.

Khan has been arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments on Indian Army's Operation Sindoor and Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who were the face of the press conferences held by the Armed forces in the aftermath of the operation.