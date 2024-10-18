ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Takes On ECI, Questions Maharashtra Poll Timing

Former Rajasthan CM raised doubts about the timing of the Maharashtra assembly polls, as it will be held days before the assembly term ends

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 44 minutes ago

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot Takes On ECI Over Timing Of Maharashtra Polls
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur: Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has questioned the role of the Election Commission of India regarding the schedule of Maharashtra assembly elections.

Speaking to the media at Jaipur airport, Gehlot said that the “attitude of the Election Commission is not good.”

“The election results in Maharashtra will be announced on November 23, and the term of the state assembly is ending on November 26. There will be only two days in between. This has never happened in history to date,” he said.

Gehlot said the elections in Haryana and Maharashtra should have been conducted simultaneously.

“It is surprising that Maharashtra elections are being conducted just days before its assembly’s term is ending. Sometimes recounting also takes place. Some people also make complaints, and it takes time to resolve. This indicates that the attitude of the Election Commission is not good,” he said.

On Tuesday, the ECI announced the Maharashtra assembly polls will take place on November 20, while Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases—November 13 and 20. Both the results will be announced on November 23.

Congress United In Rajasthan: Gehlot

On the question of by-elections on seven seats in Rajasthan, he said the State Congress Committee, State President Govind Singh Dotasara, and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie are all working together.

“We are all supporting them. I have spoken to everyone today. I have spoken to everyone myself about the seats on which by-elections are being held. I have told everyone to fight the elections together and unitedly,” he said.

Former Rajasthan CM said that the party high command would decide this. “The decision is not taken in the state. I have spoken to State President Govind Singh Dotasara regarding this. He said that the high command will decide this,” Gehlot said.

