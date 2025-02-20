Ashok Gehlot Slams US For Inhumane Treatment Of Indian Immigrants

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot criticised the United States of America (USA) for its treatment of Indian immigrants being deported back to India. Gehlot called the US practice of sending immigrants in military planes, shackled, as 'inhumane'.

He argued that this situation persists because the Indian government has not taken a strong stand against it. Gehlot's comments come amid reports that immigrants from other countries, such as China and Russia, are being sent back in a more humane manner, via normal passenger flights.

In his social media post on platform X, Gehlot expressed concern over the treatment of Indian immigrants, who are being labelled as illegal entrants by the US. He said, "America is sending all the immigrants from India in military planes, tied in shackles, calling them illegal."

Gehlot contrasted them with the treatment of immigrants from Russia and China, who he claimed returned to their countries through regular commercial flights.

Gehlot also took a jibe at the Indian government's response to the issue. Despite the diplomatic engagements between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, the Indian government has not publicly condemned this practice, according to Gehlot. He further criticised supporters of the BJP who have backed Trump's policy.

"The Indian government should object to this humiliating and inhumane treatment of its citizens," Gehlot said, emphasising the double standard the US seems to apply when dealing with Indian versus Chinese and Russian immigrants. He added that this treatment undermines the friendship between the two nations, even as PM Modi and Trump exchange pleasantries on the global stage.