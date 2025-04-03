Ashok Gehlot Slams Centre Over Waqf Bill

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the Centre over the passage of the Waqf Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, saying the Modi government repeatedly makes laws targeting the minority community to divert attention from important issues.

In an X post, Gehlot wrote, "It seems that the Indian government repeatedly makes laws targeting the minority community to divert attention from important issues like inflation, unemployment, ongoing fall in the stock market, devaluation of rupee etc."

"Earlier, this was also seen during CAA because the law was made in 2020 but its rules were made in 2024, but to take political advantage of this, the issue was raised again and again and tension was created in the whole country. The law made regarding Wakf is also a part of this. There was no need for any new law regarding Wakf but this law has been made to divert the attention of the majority community from important issues and to create fear in the minority community and to create tension between the two communities," he wrote further.

After a prolonged uproar, the Waqf (Amendment Bill) was passed in the Lok Sabha and has been tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Voting was done after the discussion on the bill on Wednesday night. The ruling NDA strongly defended the bill, calling it beneficial for the minorities, while the opposition called it 'anti-Muslim'. All the amendments presented by the opposition members to the bill were rejected by voice vote. It was passed after a division of votes, 288 votes in favour and 232 votes against.