Why PM Modi, Amit Shah And Nadda Silent On Bittu's Remark On Rahul Gandhi, Says Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Slamming Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu for his remarks on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, former Rajasthan Chief Minsiter and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot said no amount of condemnation would be enough.

“Sardar Beant Singh was martyred while fighting for the country. This is not expected from his grandson. If someone is doing something stupid the big leaders of the party are silent. What kind of atmosphere is being created by this?” he said.

Gehlot said no one has the right to talk like this. No citizen has the right to speak against anyone in the language that is being spoken about Rahul Gandhi. Some are calling him a terrorist. Some say he will be murdered like his grandmother. Some threaten to cut his tongue. This is being heard for the first time in this country.

He said all these things are being said by the leaders who belong to the BJP, but the sad part is that the BJP and RSS are not making any comment. Even if someone does something stupid, then leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and J P Nadda, have not even retaliated. They did not even feel to condemn it in public.

Gehlot said, “Why is an attempt being made to create such an atmosphere? An atmosphere of violence was created even before Gandhiji was assassinated. An atmosphere of violence is being created even today. This is not justified in any way. Why the people who rule are silent today? They should answer this to the country”. He claimed on one hand Congress is winning the elections in Haryana. There is a good atmosphere for the party there. Everyone is working together.

On the ongoing rhetoric about new districts in the state, Gehlot said, “A new district will be formed every 40 kilometres in Haryana. This should be the government policy. What difference will it make whether the district is small or big. You should study it. We implemented it as an experiment. If the experiment is successful, then you should maintain it and take it forward. There is geographical diversity in the state. Villages are settled far away. In such a situation, there is scope to create more districts in Rajasthan, so that people do not have to travel much to reach the district or division headquarters”.