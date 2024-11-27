Ashok Gehlot Demands Centre's Intervention Over Bangladesh Unrest On Hindu Minority

Jaipur: Amid the ongoing uproar in Bangladesh against the minority Hindus, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanded the Centre should intervene and take concrete measures for the safety of the Hindu community.

Gehlot took to his X handle and said, "The ongoing violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh and the arrest of Shri Chinmay Krishna Das, who has been speaking out against this violence, is condemnable."

"Violence against Hindus has been continuing since the coup in Bangladesh, but the new government has not taken any strict steps to stop it. When such activities took place in the 1970s, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi took strict steps to ensure the safety of Hindus and all minorities there. The Indian government should intervene and ensure the safety of the Hindu community living there," added Gehlot, a senior Congress leader.

The prominent Bangladeshi International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested for raising his voice in favour of Hindus. He was detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

Prior to this, through a statement, the External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the matter and said this incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh.

After the arrest, Das was taken to Chittagong by road overnight. On Tuesday, he was produced before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of the Chittagong Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court. During the proceedings, his defence team submitted a bail application, but the court rejected it and ordered his transfer to jail.