ETV Bharat / bharat

Ashneer Grover, Wife Urge Delhi HC To Quash FIR Following Settlement With BharatPe

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court was on Monday informed that fintech firm BharatPe, its former co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have settled their disputes in a case of an alleged Rs 81 crore fraud.

The parties urged Justice Chandra Dhari Singh to quash the FIR lodged against Grover and his family in light of the September 30 settlement agreement.

The court, however, granted time to the counsel representing Grover and his family to file an affidavit in compliance of the terms of the settlement agreement and listed the matter on October 8. The court further granted two days to the State prosecutor to file a status report in the case.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, representing Grover and his family, submitted that all the disputes between complainant Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd, which owns BharatPe, and accused persons -- Ashneer Grover, Madhuri Jain Grover, Deepak Jagdishram Gupta, Shwetank Jain and Suresh Jain -- had been settled.