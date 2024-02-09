ASEAN Secretary General to Visit New Delhi to Augment Strategic Partnership with India

New Delhi: To boost India-ASEAN strategic partnership, the Secretary General of ASEAN, Dr Kao Kim Hourn is all set to visit the National Capital from February 11 to February 15. This will be his first official visit to India since assuming charge in Jan last year

Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s Act East Policy, which has entered into its 10th year in 2024, as well as its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Secretary General of ASEAN is scheduled to have meetings with the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and other dignitaries in Delhi. He will deliver the Sapru House Lecture organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on the theme of 'The ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the Evolving Regional Architecture'.

According to MEA, he will visit the Mahabodhi Temple Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site, situated in Gaya. He is scheduled to deliver an address on "The Future of ASEAN: ASEAN's Relevance and Resilience in the Evolving Strategic Environment” at the Nalanda University in Rajgir.

Students from ASEAN Member States pursue higher education at the University under ASEAN-India cooperation projects. The Nalanda University also leads the ASEAN-India Network of Universities (AINU).

In 2022, the ASEAN-India relations were elevated to a comprehensive Strategic Partnership. India firmly supports ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). Similarly, India also supports the priorities set by Lao PDR in its ASEAN Chairmanship for the year 2024 under the theme ”ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience”.