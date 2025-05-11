Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Trolls Targeting Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday slammed trolls targeting Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri following the Government's announcement of ceasefire with Pakistan.

Misri has been updating the nation on Operation Sindoor along with Colonel Sophiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. "Mr Vikram Misri is a decent and an honest hard-working diplomat working tirelessly for our Nation. Our civil servants work under the Executive this must be remembered & they shouldn't be blamed for the decisions taken by The Executive /or any Political leadership running Watan E Aziz," Owaisi said in a post on X.

On Saturday, it was Misri who announced during a special press conference that India and Pakistan have decided to cease fire from 5 pm. However, there were violations of the ceasefire from Pakistan, hours after the announcement.

Misri was trolled after the Government announced the ceasefire with Pakistan. While a few unearthed old personal posts featuring pictures of his family members and disclosed their contact details, others made inappropriate comments about his daughter.

After Misri set his account to private, many users condemned the ongoing trolling against him. An alumnus of University of Delhi's Hindu College and XLRI, Jamshedpur, Misri briefly worked in advertising before joining the Indian Foreign Service. He has worked in several Indian missions abroad and also in the Prime Minister's Office. He took charge as Foreign Secretary in July last year.

During the closely followed government briefings since Operation Sindoor began, the Foreign Secretary received much praise for his choice of words and apt responses to Pakistan's remarks.