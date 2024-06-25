Watch | Asaduddin Owaisi Says 'Jai Palestine' While Taking Oath As Lok Sabha MP

New Delhi: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi uttered 'Jai Palestine' slogan at the end of his oath as Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine, Takbeer Allah u Akbar," were his words as he completed his oath in the lower house. The slogan raised by five-time Hyderabad Parliamentarian who defeated BJP's Madhavi Latha did not go well with some MPs of the Lok Sabha, sparking an uproar.

Asaduddin Owaisi Says 'Jai Palestine' While Taking Oath As Lok Sabha MP (Sansad TV)

"The slogan 'Jai Palestine' given by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Parliament today is absolutely wrong. This is against the rules of the House. He does not say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' while living in India... People should understand that he does unconstitutional work while living in the country," Union Minister G Kishan Reddy told media later in the day.

Asked about referring to Palestine during his oath, Owaisi, while speaking to the media outside the Parliament, said, "Everyone is saying a lot of things...I just said 'Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'...How it is against? Show the provision in the Constitution (it violates)... They (Palestinians) are oppressed people. You should read what Mahatma Gandhi has said about Palestine."

After swearing in, the Hyderabad MP in a post on X said that he would continue to raise issues of India's marginalised with sincerity. "Sworn in as member of Lok Sabha for the fifth time. Inshallah I will continue to raise issues of India’s marginalised with sincerity," he wrote in his post.

Owaisi retained the Hyderabad constituency with a margin of over 3.38 Lakh Votes, defeating his nearest rival Kompella Madhavi Latha of BJP by 3,38,087 votes.