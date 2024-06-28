ETV Bharat / bharat

'Stop Cowardly Acts, Face Me Directly', Says Owaisi After Delhi Residence Vandalised With Pro-Israel Posters, Black Ink

By PTI

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 6:36 AM IST

Following the incident, Owaisi expressed frustration over repeated vandalism at his Delhi residence, questioning the Delhi Police's effectiveness in ensuring his safety. He called out the attackers, urging them to confront him directly instead of resorting to cowardly acts.

Owaisi Condemns Vandalism At Delhi Residence, Questions Delhi Police's Response
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: A group of five men pasted posters outside the residence of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday evening, demanding his suspension from the Lok Sabha, officials said. According to a police officer, four men reached Owaisi's 34 Ashoka Road residence located in Central Delhi and pasted three posters at the entry gate and wall of the house about 9 pm.

The lines like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'I stand with Israel' and 'Owaisi should be suspended' were written on the posters. A purported video of the incident surfaced online in which one of the miscreants said that the youth of the country should be united against the politician, who does not say "Bharat mata ki jai".

The Delhi Police, however, reached the spot and removed the posters. By then, the men had gone away, an officer said. A police officer said they are trying to identify the people and legal action will be taken against them. Owaisi's saying "Jai Palestine" while taking oath as a member of the Lok Sabha had sparked a row among the other MPs on Tuesday.

"Some 'unknown miscreants' vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count of the number of times my Delhi residence has been targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness," Owaisi wrote on X.

Tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Owaisi wrote, "This is happening under your oversight. Please tell us if MPs' safety will be guaranteed or not".

"To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be man enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones," he wrote further.

