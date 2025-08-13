As Winter Approaches, AQI Deterioration Emerges As Cause Of Concern

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Air pollution continues to pose a significant problem for India with its impact visible on urban and rural residents' health, economic development and environment.

Materially significant policy developments, such as the Supreme Court’s interim order to rescind age restrictions on old petrol and diesel vehicles in Delhi, have reopened discussions about the importance of policy commitment to successfully addressing air quality. Experts fear that this is a harbinger of worse pollution to come this winter - not just for the National Capital Region (NCR) but for the rest of northern India, further driving up Air Quality Index (AQI) values nationally.

The context of AQI in India

The Air Quality Index, is an important measure of air pollution and the effects of pollution levels on human health. Indian cities regularly feature on the list of the most polluted in the world. As per the 2024 IQAir report, 11 of the 20 most polluted cities in the world were in India, while Delhi was the most polluted capital city in the world. Idustrial towns like Byrnihat the most polluted overall. Poor AQI is linked to a variety of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, reduced life expectancy, and higher mortality rates. In India, air pollution is purported to shorten average life expectancy by nearly five years.

The AQI levels are impacted by multiple factors, including automobile emissions, manufacturing activity, agricultural practices, solid waste disposal, and natural events like dust storms. For example, the national capital sees a huge increase in AQI in winter months, given the smoke produced from stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana combines with low wind speeds and cooler temperatures trapping pollutants at ground level.

Professor SN Mishra, a climate change scientist and visiting professor at TERI School of Advanced Studies told ETV Bharat, “Vehicular emissions remain one of the biggest contributors to Delhi’s air pollution throughout winter season, while stubble burning worsens the problem during onset of winters season (Oct–Nov). Allowing end-of-life vehicles to continue operating on the city’s roads will undo the hard-won progress in improving air quality. The real test will come in winter, when pollution levels already peak. Instead of accelerating the shift to electric vehicles, this move risks being a major setback in Delhi’s fight against air pollution.”

Vehicle Emissions: A Continuing Battle

File photo of a polluted winter morning in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Urban transport is a chief contributor to air pollution in India, accounting for 20 to30% of particulate matter in the larger cities. Vehicles emit carbon monoxide, unburned hydrocarbons, and PM2.0 tiny particulate matter that can be absorbed into the lungs, causing asthma, bronchitis, cardiovascular issues, and many other health problems. Traffic on congested roadways causes more automobile exhaust to be present in the atmosphere, this effect is magnified as slow moving traffic results in greater emissions per km traveled.

Manu Singh, an Environmentalist told ETV Bharat. “India’s struggle with air pollution is not born of a single cause but of a web of choices and compromises. Expanding cities and dense populations feed an ever-growing appetite for vehicles and industry, while rivers choke on untreated sewage, industrial discharge, and farm runoff. andfills continue to grow, natural resources like soil and water continue to degrade, and laws designed to protect the environment often struggle to be enforced".

He said in highly populated urban areas, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, traffic congestion converts any rush hour into a slow-motion public health emergency where fine particulate matter invades deep into the lungs. "There are many things to be optimistic about, including the implementation of Bharat Stage VI norms, scrappage policies, and so on. However, older vehicles, the availability of fuel, and adherence to either more environmentally-friendly ordinances blunt those alternatives".

To address the issue, the Indian government implemented Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emissions standards in 2020 which includes cleaner fuel standards, more advanced catalytic converters and low diesel sulphur fuel consumption. The national vehicle scrapping policy that was released in April 2022 is also designed to retire high-emission older vehicles. However, there remain significant enforcement difficulties.

Disruptions in fuel availability, inadequate authorized scrapping facilities as well as policy modifications - most notably in Delhi, which discarded the ban on age-based restrictions on vehicles in 2018 - has left significant loopholes in terms of compliance. Environmentalists are voicing concerns that allowing older, higher-polluting vehicles back on the road creates makes for high AQI readings, especially during the winter months when pollution is trapped closest to the ground due to atmospheric conditions.

Industrial Pollution and AQI

File photo of India Gate on a polluted winter morning (ETV Bharat)

What is sometimes overlooked when considering air pollution in India is the role of industrial or industrialization-related activity on the air pollution crisis and aggravation of existing AQI problems.

Industrial emissions from the operation of thermal power plants, building sites, and factories emit billions of tons of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and sent-particulate matter. Just over 50 per cent of all urban air pollution in India can be traced back to emissions related to its industry. For example, thermal power plants produce approximately 18 per cent of PM2.5 and PM2.5 emissions in the country by emitting nitrogen oxides and contributing to acid rain, both of which are damaging to air, and are found to be associated with respiratory ailments.

Agriculture and Stubble Burning

As an industry, agriculture can be viewed as another primary source of air pollution in India. Industrial agriculture, the wide use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides results in soil destruction and runoff of pesticides into waterways.

Yet in terms of seasonal fluctuations in AQI, the most observable source is stubble, crop residue burning in Punjab and Haryana. Farmers burn their stubble, after the rice harvest in October and November, to quickly turn their fields over to again start planting for a winter crop. The smoke extends across a north / mid-west swath of the Indo-Gangetic Plain, combining with industrial exhaust and vehicle traffic to create eye-watering smog.

There are means of getting rid of stubble such as mechanized removal or alternative management of crop residue, however, they are expensive and / or time consuming.



Dust, Waste, and Natural Contributors

Natural and human-made dust also contribute to India’s air pollution. Cities located near the Thar Desert witness seasonal dust storms raise PM2.5 levels. Assisted by unpaved roads, defective management of urban dust emissions, and construction activity that generates high dust levels, this significant contribution to air quality degradation is generally overlooked.

Periodic failures in waste management add to urban air pollution problems. India generates approximatively 62 million tons of municipal solid waste annually, but only processes about 12 million tons of the waste it generates, thus allowing much of its waste to build in landfills.

Fires, like the one in the Deonar landfill in Mumbai, and various landfills in Delhi, such as Ghazipur, create toxic gases and reduce air quality (the AQI in the areas just above) for surrounding populations. Also, pollutants from landfills enter drinking water and contaminate soil.

Health and Societal Depression

There are serious health outcomes from extremely poor air quality. Broader air pollution in India is associated with approximately two million premature deaths per year. We also see a wide range of health impacts, but the most prevalent are respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and negative developmental impacts on children.

The economy is also impacted because pollution has broad and extensive economic consequences for air quality and leads to reduced workforce productivity, absenteeism from work, and burden on public health systems in urban centers and surrounding rural perimeter. High pollution areas make it less attractive for visitors and prospective foreign investors to travel to areas with severe pollution.

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) is a national programme launched in 2019 that aims to bring down particulate matter (PM) pollution by approximately 20-30% by 2024, with continued progress to identify a 40% reduction by 2026. NCAP will focus on 131 cities, with strengthened standards for industrial emissions, health monitoring and awareness on pollution levels.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) latest and most serious effort that takes action of degrading air quality for the National Capital Region (NCR) with a step up of restrictions on polluting activity based on AQI or pollution thresholds designated as hazardous. GRAP creates a series of air quality levels, its best efforts meet short lived spikes in pollution, GRAP does not address the systemic issues that lead to the declining air quality.