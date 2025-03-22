As Varuna Ends, French Navy Officers Hail Steps Towards Interoperability, Operational Synergy

Panaji: The 23rd edition of bilateral exercise Varuna between Indian and French navies culminated on Saturday, following which French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle and INS Vikrant did a fleet review some 80 nautical miles off the Goa coast.

It saw the two navies working below the surface and above the surface warfare domain as well as interacting with Indian submarines and aircraft like MiG29Ks and Rafale.

The fleet review by French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle and INS Vikrant took place at 4 pm. The senior officials from both the navies had a debriefing before the culmination of the exercise.

Captain Georges Antoine Florentin, commanding officer of Charles de Gaulle, and Rear Admiral Jacques Mallard, chief of the French strike group, told PTI on board the aircraft carrier that the aim was to work together to improve interoperability.

Varuna 2025 started on March 19 and had an exhilarating array of maritime exercises and complex manoeuvres across the sub-surface, surface, and air domains, which were marked by joint participation of the aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and Charles de Gaulle as well as fighter aircraft, destroyers, frigates and an Indian Scorpene-class submarine.

It featured advanced air defence drills and fighter exercises, including mock air-to-air combat between the French Rafale-M and Indian MiG-29K, that were designed to refine tactical and operational capabilities.

Anti-submarine warfare exercises provided rigorous training in underwater domain awareness, while surface warfare operations demonstrated synchronised manoeuvres and engagements by the Indian and French fleets.

The maritime patrol aircraft enhanced situational awareness, with replenishment-at-sea exercises fortifying logistical cooperation. Captain Georges Antoine Florentin, commanding officer of Charles de Gaulle, told PTI on board the ship that he had taken part in Varuna 1 as a young officer.

"I can tell you things have changed since those times. Nowadays we have good comrades, and we can exchange a lot of information and this is a beginning to be able to conduct operations. When you want to operate all together at the sea it is important to talk to each other and exchange operation," he said.

"We need to have the same procedure which is not exactly the case with India but yet our procedures are close enough to cooperate closely. What is important in my mind is that you have to know your counterparts. That is why we have commanding officers on each other's ship to build trust," Captain Florentin added.

Rear Admiral Jacques Mallard, chief of the French strike group, said that it is the seventh time the French strike group is participating in Varuna.

"This year we are working with INS Vikrant. During the four days, we have been working on every naval warfare domain, below the surface, on the surface or above the surface, interacting with Indian submarines, and interacting with MiGs and Rafale. We are working all together to improve interoperability," the Rear Admiral said.

The Varuna exercise is basically building up and reaching further the operations between French and Indian navies, he said, adding this year's edition saw close working with the entire submarine exercise.

"The Indian submarine was playing aggressors and all the assets, including Indian ships, were protecting the French oiler," he explained.

Charles de Gaulle Carrier Air Wing Commander Captain Guillaume said it is very easy to work seamlessly with the Indian Navy, while Captain Christophe, chief of the aircraft maintenance department on Charles de Gaulle, opined that the exercise helps pilots of the two nations to train together.

Since its inception in 2001, Varuna has evolved into a cornerstone of cooperation, showcasing the two nations' commitment to enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy.