'Won't Compromise': As Trump Tariff Nears, Modi Vows to Protect Farmers, Invokes Mahatma

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, drew strength from Mahatama Gandhi and declared he can't compromise on the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, small-scale industries, cautioning "pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it", remarks coming two days before the 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods kick in.

Without taking names, Modi asserted that politics in the world now largely revolves around economic interests, where everyone is concerned about just themselves, even as he pushed for swadeshi and invoked Mahatma Gandhi.

"In such a scenario, I want to tell small entrepreneurs, farmers and cattle-rearers that for Modi, your interest is paramount. My government will never compromise on your interests. No matter how much pressure comes, we will bear it. But, your interests will never be harmed," affirmed the PM.

August 27 is the Trump administration-set deadline for the imposition of 50 per cent American tariffs on goods from India to its key export market.

Modi, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, was addressing a large gathering in the Nikol area of Ahmedabad city after holding a two-km-long roadshow and later launching multiple projects.

India is empowered by walking on the path of "Sudarshan Chakradhari" -- Mohan Lord Shri Krishna, who symbolised strength and protection, and "Charkhadhari" -- Mohan Mahatma Gandhi, the freedom struggle hero who pushed for swadeshi with his spinning wheel, the PM maintained.

He noted 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted Pakistan-based terrorists after the Pahalgam massacre, was a reflection of the bravery of the country's soldiers and determination of Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan's India.

"Today, we do not spare terrorists and their masters, no matter where they are hiding," the PM told the gathering.

Modi hit out at the Congress, saying the party, which ruled India for 60 to 65 years, made the nation dependent on other countries in order to indulge in "import scams".

The PM also accused the Congress of discarding Mahatma Gandhi's core principles.

"The party which enjoyed power for decades in Bapu's name crushed his soul. What did it do with Bapu's swadeshi mantra? You would never have heard words like cleanliness or swadeshi even once from the mouth of those who take Gandhi's name all day," he alleged.

He pushed for the widespread use of swadeshi goods.

"Businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell only 'swadeshi' goods," he stated.

Referring to the inauguration of 1,449 houses and 130 shops built under a central scheme at a slum locality popularly known as Ramapir Tekra in Ahmedabad, the PM said, "Our government is committed to providing dignified living conditions for the poor in cities".