ETV Bharat / bharat

Beat The Heat! ASI Installs 54 Coolers At Taj Mahal For Safety Of Tourists As Temperature Soars

As Temperature Soars, ASI Installs 54 Coolers At Taj Mahal For Safety Of Tourists ( ETV Bharat )

As Temperature Soars, ASI Installs 54 Coolers At Taj Mahal For Safety Of Tourists (ETV Bharat)

The coolers, each measuring around seven feet, have been installed across the premises, in a move implemented for the first time ever recognising the health risk of visitors.

As Temperature Soars, ASI Installs 54 Coolers At Taj Mahal For Safety Of Tourists (ETV Bharat)

In view of the soaring mercury levels and India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting further rise in temperature, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has reportedly installed at least 54 large industrial coolers and facilitated RO water supply to ensure safety of tourists.

Agra: Amid temperatures reaching extreme levels in Agra, there have been reports of several visitors at the iconic Taj Mahal falling unconscious within the premises, prompting the authorities to come up with proactive measures to help people beat the heat.

Senior Conservation Assistant at Taj Mahal Prince Vajpayee said, "The cost of each cooler is around Rs 25 lakh. The coolers have been brought from Delhi. We have installed those at different points across the monument complex to help tourists cope with the heat."

ASI Installs 54 Coolers At Taj Mahal For Safety Of Tourists (ETV Bharat)

The coolers have been placed at 15 different places, including:

Booking counters at both eastern and western gates

Entry and exit gates

Security checking points

Halls near the Royal Gate

Main dome area and ticket windows

The official stated that the prime objective behind installing coolers is to provide relief to tourists at entry, transit, and waiting areas, especially where long queues are witnessed. "Every day, at least 11,000 liters of water is used by these coolers, for which a supply system has been arranged," he said.

ASI Installs 54 Coolers At Taj Mahal For Safety Of Tourists (ETV Bharat)

During summer season every year, the Taj Mahal's white stone floors become extremely hot, making it unbearable for visitors to spend much time at the complex.

To prevent dehydration, ASI has also ensured clean drinking water facility for tourists by installing 25 RO water points in and around the monument. As per reports, the hourly RO water supply has been increased from 6000 liters last year to 9000 liters this year.

RO points installed in and around the complex (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, tourists have welcomed the new arrangements in place on the premises. "There are plenty of drinking water points with cold water, and coolers are installed at many places. This initiative has provided major relief from heat," said Pawan Kumar, a visitor from Bhatinda, Punjab.

Martin, a tourist from the US, also shared his experience, and said, "The heatwave here is intense, but the coolers made a big difference. The new arrangements have made the experience much more comfortable."