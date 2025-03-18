ETV Bharat / bharat

As Sunita Williams Sets To Return To Earth, This Gujarat Village Prays For Her Safe Homecoming

Mehsana: As Sunita Williams and other astronauts stuck in the International Space Station for more than nine months are readying for their homecoming, a village in Gujarat is praying for their safe return.

Jhulasan in Mehsana, Sunita's paternal village has been praying for her return to earth for a long time. Now, the news of Sunita Williams' return has spread happiness among them. The Indian-origin astronaut had made two visits to the village. Now, with her return from space, the villagers are preparing to invite her for a third visit.

"Our village has a daughter and her achievement is so big that we keep thinking about her. We pray to God that she returns safely to earth. And even after her return, we want her to come to our village she is fit and healthy," said Vishal Patel, the headmaster of Jhulasan Primary School.

"We are eager to welcome her to our country and meet her. We are very curious to hear her experiences in space," he added.

Meanwhile, ISRO chairman V Narayanan exuded confidence in Sunita William's safe return, saying the NASA astronaut of Indian origin will return to Earth safely along with Butch Wilmore. "She will be returning safely," Narayanan said in Chennai on Monday.