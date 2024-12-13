ETV Bharat / bharat

As Kashmir Reels Under Power Shortage, Apples Are Safe As Cold Storage Units Get Uninterrupted Electricity

Srinagar: As Kashmir valley is reeling under power shortages in the freezing winter, the apple produce, which is one of the mainstays of the horticulture economy, is safe in the cold storage units which are being supplied with uninterrupted power supply.

Hundreds of farmers store their produce in these storages with the aim to earn more profit from it during the off-season months. Apple crop is harvested in the Valley from July to October. Many growers sell the harvest during this season, however, many now prefer to keep it in storage for higher rates.

Bashir Ahmad Naik, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Cold Chain Association (JKPICCA) said the Cold Storage units need an uninterrupted power supply to all industrial estates with a special focus on the Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) Lassipora and Industrial Estate Aglar.

IGC Lassipora and Aglar, situated at the border of Pulwama and Shopian districts of southern Kashmir, have 28 operational Cold Storage units whose capacity is 1.4 lakh MT.

"This reliable power provision has been crucial in maintaining the operational efficiency and productivity of industrial units in the region," Naik told ETV Bharat.

At present, Kashmir Valley has 44 Cold Storage Units set up in the Sopore, Pulwama, and Sopore in Baramulla districts which are rich in production of apples and other fruits. Vegetable farming is also increasing as many farmers in rural belt have converted their agricultural land into huge vegetable gardens.

Officials said that each unit has a capacity of storing apples between 2000 to 5000 MT. The 44 units have the capacity to store 2.06 lakh Metric Tones (MT) and the horticulture department is aiming to increase the storage to 5 lakh MT.

In the absence of electricity, the unit owners are compelled to use diesel-run generators which put an additional burden in their fuel bills. Owners said for an hour, a generator uses more than 40 litres of diesel.