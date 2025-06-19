ETV Bharat / bharat

As India Launches Operation Sindhu, Here's A Look At Previous Evacuation Efforts

New Delhi: The Centre has launched 'Operation Sindhu' to evacuate its citizens stranded in Iran amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Israel. The first group of over 100 students landed in Delhi on June 18. Despite the evacuation mission's launch, there were reports of some Indian students sustaining injuries in a strike on a medical students' dormitory in Iran's Keshavarz. ETV Bharat looks at major evacuations carried out by the Indian government to repatriate its citizens caught in the crisis zones.

Kuwait Airlift (1990): In 1990, when 1,00,000 Iraqi soldiers armed with 700 tanks marched into Kuwait, the royals and VIPs there had fled to Saudi Arabia. The general public was left behind to fend for themselves. Over 1,70,000 of those stranded in Kuwait were Indians. On August 13, 1990, 12 days after the invasion, India kicked off the evacuation process after diplomatic negotiations. Approximately 500 special AI flights flew back more than 1,70,000 Indians over the next two months. It was touted as one of the most successful evacuations in history, with Air India entering the Guinness Book of World Records for executing the largest-ever air evacuation mission.

Operation Sukoon (2006): As tensions were about to brew between neighbours Lebanon and Israel, the Indian Navy worked in collaboration with Air India to evacuate almost 2,300 Indians, Sri Lankans and Nepalis away from the conflict zones. The operation was exacerbated by Israel's naval blockade of Lebanon, and evacuees had to be transported to Syria, from where Indian navy vessels participating in naval exercises in the Mediterranean took them to the island nation of Cyprus. The evacuees were issued special permits that allowed them to disembark from the military boats at Larnaca, after which they headed straight to the waiting Air India flights that flew them to New Delhi.

Operation Safe Homecoming (2011): It was launched on February 26, 2011, to evacuate Indians fleeing from the Libyan Civil War. It was a combination of an air and sea bridge conducted by the Indian Navy and Air India. About 15,400 Indian nationals were brought back from Libya on nine special flights, from Libya (Tripoli and Sebha), Egypt (Alexandria) and Malta. About 47 air charter sorties have been undertaken since the commencement of the evacuation exercise on February 26.

Operation Sankat Mochan (2016): Hostilities broke out between two warring factions in South Sudan's capital, Juba, on July 7, 2016, resulting in fatalities and disruption of public utilities and movement. In response, India launched Operation Sankat Mochan under which 153 Indians and two Nepalese were evacuated. Considering the urgency of the situation, the then Minister of State for External Affairs, General (Retd) VK Singh, led the team of officials who went to Juba onboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to bring back the Indian nationals on July 14 and 15, 2016.

Operation Raahat (2015): Launched in March-April 2015, Operation Raahat evacuated 6,710 persons from Yemen, including 4,748 Indians and 1,962 foreign nationals. It was hailed as a successful operation by the international community.

Libya Rescue Operation (2015): About 3,600 Indians were evacuated from Libya, facilitated through land, air and sea, with the assistance of countries neighbouring Libya.

Evacuation from Brussels (2016): In March 2016, Brussels Airport in Zaventem and Maalbeek Metro station in central Brussels of Belgium, came under terror attacks. 32 civilians and three terrorists were killed, and more than 300 people were injured. A total of 242 Indians, including 28 crew members, returned to India in a Jet Airways flight.