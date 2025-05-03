As India Bans Imports From Pakistan Post Pahalgam Attack, Know What Traders' Body CAIT Said

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, the Indian Government has imposed an immediate ban on all direct and indirect import of goods from Pakistan. The move has been welcomed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which said that the decision reflects India's stand against cross-border terrorism and also reflects country's economic self-reliance.
Hailing the move, CAIT National General Secretary and BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal said, "This decision gives a strong and clear message that trade and economic relations cannot be maintained amidst the continuous hostile activities and anti-India stance of Pakistan."
Khandelwal said that this step is not only in line with the interests of national security, but also respects the sentiments of the business community and common citizens of the country, who have been demanding strict action on economic relations with countries supporting terrorism for a long time. "By banning the trade and transportation of goods from Pakistan, the government has made its stance on national sovereignty and security very clear," he said.
The confederation's national president BC Bhartia has appealed to traders across the country to extend support and comply with this policy. "Also, ensure that no goods from Pakistan enter the Indian market directly or indirectly," he said.
Bhartia affirmed that CAIT stands firmly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government to realise the resolve of national interest and self-reliant India.
Toeing the line, senior business leaders have also called upon Indian manufacturers and entrepreneurs to take advantage of this opportunity and strengthen domestic production. Moreover, plans are afoot to develop indigenous alternatives to those goods which were earlier imported from Pakistan, so that the country's industry gets a boost simultaneously generating new employment opportunities.
