As India Bans Imports From Pakistan Post Pahalgam Attack, Know What Traders' Body CAIT Said

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, the Indian Government has imposed an immediate ban on all direct and indirect import of goods from Pakistan. The move has been welcomed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which said that the decision reflects India's stand against cross-border terrorism and also reflects country's economic self-reliance.

Hailing the move, CAIT National General Secretary and BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal said, "This decision gives a strong and clear message that trade and economic relations cannot be maintained amidst the continuous hostile activities and anti-India stance of Pakistan."

Khandelwal said that this step is not only in line with the interests of national security, but also respects the sentiments of the business community and common citizens of the country, who have been demanding strict action on economic relations with countries supporting terrorism for a long time. "By banning the trade and transportation of goods from Pakistan, the government has made its stance on national sovereignty and security very clear," he said.

The confederation's national president BC Bhartia has appealed to traders across the country to extend support and comply with this policy. "Also, ensure that no goods from Pakistan enter the Indian market directly or indirectly," he said.