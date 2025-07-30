As Death Toll Rises To Nine, Mansa Devi Temple Trust Looks For Ways to Prevent Stampede

Haridwar: The death toll in the Mansa Devi temple stampede rose to nine with the death of another woman devotee today. She was admitted to hospital and undergoing treatment.

The number of injured who are currently undergoing treatment total about 29.

It has now been decided that the pedestrian and staircase path to Mansa Devi temple will be renovated and made hi-tech. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, the President of Maa Mansa Devi Trust, Ravindra Puri talked about the future plans.

On July 27 July, when the stampede occurred in the Mansa Devi temple of Haridwar, there was a huge turnout of devotees as it was a weekend Sunday. A large number of devotees had reached the Mansa Devi temple for darshan. Then a rumour spread about an electric wire snapping and spreading current on the pedestrian path - stairs leading to the temple.

It led to panic and there was a sudden stampede leading to the death of nine persons. Some injured persons were admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh and some of the injured in the stampede were admitted to Haridwar District Hospital. Nearly 13 of the seriously injured people were referred to AIIMS Rishikesh, where today Phoolmati (age 55 years) died.

Still, five more injured persons are battling for life in AIIMS Rishikesh, officials said.

The Uttarakhand government has already announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to each family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. Apart from this, the Mansa Devi Trust has also announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured. CM Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident.

Following the Mansa Devi temple accident, the temple trust and the government have decided to make the temple route more secure. In this connection, the President of Maa Mansa Devi Trust, Ravindra Puri said that a meeting of the trust was held in which it was decided that the Mansa Devi footpath or the staircase route will be equipped with hi-tech devices.

Puri said CCTVs will be installed on the entire route. Toilets and water will be arranged at many places. Also, it has been decided to hire security guards, who will do the work of crowd control.

Mahant Ravindra Puri said that a dispensa

ry present in the temple premises will be upgraded. A full time doctor will be deployed. Also, many problems were coming up regarding the shoe stalls. It has been decided to remove the shoe stalls.

Meanwhile, Mayur Dixit, DM, Haridwar said that videos of the spot where stampede took place are being scrutinized. People are also being questioned. A report will be prepared on the basis of the findings and whatever comes to light and remedial measures will be taken.