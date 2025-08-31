ETV Bharat / bharat

As Bihar SIR Last Day Nears, Over Two Lakh Pleas Filed For Removal, 33,000 For Inclusion In Voter List

New Delhi: With the month-long period to seek inclusion or deletion of names from electoral rolls of Bihar ending on Monday, more than 33,000 electors have filed pleas to add their names to the list.

Over two lakh demands have been made by individuals seeking removal of names they claim have been wrongfully included in the draft rolls. The draft electoral rolls were published on August 1 and will remain open for claims and objections by individuals and political parties till September 1.

People and parties have the right under election law to challenge inclusion of names who they think are ineligible. Similarly, people who think they are eligible but have been left out of the draft list can seek inclusion. The final electoral roll for Bihar, which will go to polls likely in November, will be published on September 30.

The booth-level agents appointed by the political parties have so far filed 25 claims for inclusion and 103 for exclusion from the draft list.

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by the RJD and others seeking a direction to the Election Commission (EC) to extend the deadline for filing claims in respect of those who have not been included in the draft list during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for Bihar.