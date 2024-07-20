ETV Bharat / bharat

As Bangladesh Reels Under Escalating Violence, 778 Indian Students Safely Evacuated

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 20, 2024, 6:32 AM IST

In all, 778 Indian students returned to India through various land ports. In addition, around 200 students returned home by regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Amid escalating violence and protests in Bangladesh, more than 400 Indian students, including 80 from Meghalaya, have been safely evacuated through the Dawki Integrated Check Post. Indian authorities are coordinating closely with local officials and diplomatic missions to ensure the safe return of all affected citizens amid the unrest.
Police lob teargas shells to disperse the students during a protest in Dhaka (Photo: AP)

New Delhi/Shillong: The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting in the return of Indian nationals home following the recent developments in Bangladesh.

In coordination with the local authorities, measures are being taken by the High Commission and the Assistant High Commissions to facilitate safe travel to the border crossing points along the India-Bangladesh International Border.

The MEA is also coordinating with civil aviation, immigration, land ports and BSF authorities to ensure a smooth passage for our citizens, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, thus far, 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports. In addition, around 200 students have returned home by regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports.

The High Commission of India in Dhaka and India's Assistant High Commissions are in regular touch with more than 4,000 students remaining in various universities in Bangladesh and are providing necessary assistance. Students from Nepal and Bhutan have also been assisted with their crossing into India on request.

The High Commission and Assistant High Commissions are in regular touch with Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and students. Security escorts have also been arranged where necessary, for their travel by road during repatriation through select land ports.

The High Commission in Dhaka is also coordinating with the Civil Aviation Authorities of Bangladesh and commercial airlines to ensure uninterrupted flight services to India from Dhaka and Chittagong, which can be used by our nationals to return home.

MEA said that the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions of India in Bangladesh remain available for any assistance required by Indian nationals through the emergency contact numbers - High Commission of India, Dhaka +880-1937400591, Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong +880-1814654797 / +880-1814654799,
Assistant High Commission of India, Rajshahi +880-1788148696, Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet +880-1313076411 +880-1313076417 and Assistant High Commission of India, Khulna +880-1812817799.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, "We are aware of the situation in Bangladesh. Lots of students from many parts of the world are studying there and a lot of students have been affected. As soon as we got the information, we immediately moved into action."

He further said, "We already have nodal officers here in Meghalaya, and we are in touch with the Indian Embassy in Dhaka. The senior IPS officers are directly in touch with us to facilitate any kind of movement that is required. One particular college, Eastern Medical College, where 36 students are stranded (numbers could be up and down) we are in touch with the officials there."

He said that until it was sure that the route was cleared, the situation needed to be observed. "Lots of parents are very concerned about the situation, and I want to share that we are continuously in touch and the situation in and around the college is okay. But en route, there could be some situation, and therefore it is not possible to take a chance. Unless and until we are very sure that the route is also cleared, they can be safely brought to the border, we will have to watch the situation. Those activities are on, and we are hopeful that in the next 24 hours, we will assess the situation," he added.

He said that everything was being done within its capacity to ensure the safe return of all the citizens. "We are ready from the Tripura side and we are in touch with the Tripura side and the High Commission in Bangladesh as well. So that we can evacuate other students immediately from there. We are doing everything in our power to ensure the safe return of all the citizens. We have made arrangements in Dawki in terms of everything from medical attention to food, transportation, and security. We also have the helpline numbers," he added. (With agency inputs)

