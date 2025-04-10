Shiv Sena (UBT) Was Not Completely Opposed To Waqf Amendment Bill, Centre Did Not Incorporate Suggested Changes: Arvind Sawant

By Sachin Parab

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP and chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant on Thursday revealed that his party was not entirely opposed to the Waqf Amendment Bill, but the Centre did not accept certain changes it had suggested.

"See, who is criticising? What is their foundation? Do they have any ideology? When we were in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), we did not oppose the entire Bill, we said some of the amendments were good, we wanted some changes, but they did not do it," Sawant told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction.

"You wanted to ignite fights, shall we go with them? If we speak about corruption, in the 1995 Act, there was a provision against it. The government must show courage to get back the land the Waqf Board has sold to industrialists. They are their friends...it is drama and we are opposing that. We feel so sad, during the (2024) Lok Sabha elections, during campaigning, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) says 'mangalsutras' will be forcefully taken...who was going to take it, what was the thought?" Sawant added.

"The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, gives a slogan 'Batenge Toh Katenge', who was going to be divided and who was going to cut? Is this the thought of 'Saabka Saath'? Is this the thought of 'Saabka Vikas and Saabka Prayas'?

Sawant also said that he was ready to be the spokesperson of the party led by Uddhav Thackeray. "I was ready earlier also (the chief spokesperson), and now it is being repeated. What is there to be ready for? (for the responsibility). (Shiv Sena founder) Late Balasaheb Thackeray made us what we are. It is ready-made."

Sawant, who was born in Sindhudurg in the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra, said that he learned a lot of things after he went to the Lok Sabha.

"I have good relations with everyone. I do not have enimity with anyone. Difference of opinion does not mean enimity, and this is the strength of democracy. When I went to the Lok Sabha, I saw some people expressing their thoughts...I used to think, why did I not think about it...Every state has its uniqueness and problems, and a view... that is not wrong, your domain gets expanded," added Sawant, now a three-time MP.

Asked whether the challenges have increased as he has become the spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT), he replied in the negative.

"Shiv Sena was born with challenges. Tell me, when did it not face challenges? What is the thing that the Shiv Sena demanded and got? We had to work hard for it. Today, there are more challenges, and the situation is akin to 1966. Balasaheb had given an ideology to Maharashtra that there should be no casteism and stand united," he said.

For the record, Shiv Sena (UBT) voted against the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed by both the Houses of Parliament and has now become an Act after being ratified by the President.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MPs Amol Kolhe and Balyamama Mhatre abstained from voting on the Waqf Amendment Bill. Asked about it, Sawant said, "You should ask that party (NCP-SP). But those who were present in the House voted against the Bill. (Baramati MP) Supriya Sule voted against it. It is their responsibility why their two MPs were absent, it is not our responsibility."

He also said that 288 votes were for the Bill and 232 voted against it. Asked NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was not present in the Rajya Sabha while voting was underway for the Waqf Amendment Bill, Sawant maintained, "It is the issue of their party."

Sawant also hit out at the BJP, saying they have still not got back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and issues like rising inflation, atrocities against women and the way Indians were deported from the United States of America.