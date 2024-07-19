ETV Bharat / bharat

Arvind Kejriwal's Wife To Launch Assembly Poll Campaign In Haryana On July 20

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, is set to make an announcement titling "Kejriwal Ki Guarantee" in a town hall meeting at Haryana's Panchkula on Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party stated. The CM's wife will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national general secretary (organization) Sandeep Pathak, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, among others.

The Aam Aadmi Party will kickstart its Assembly poll campaign in Haryana with announcement of party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's guarantees for the poll-bound state on Saturday.
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party will kickstart its Assembly poll campaign in Haryana with announcement of party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's guarantees for the poll-bound state on Saturday.

The Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal will make the announcement of "Kejriwal Ki Guarantee" in a townhall meeting at Haryana's Panchkula on Saturday, said a AAP statement. She will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, it said.

The Delhi CM, who is also the AAP national convener, is currently in judicial custody in an excise policy related case. Sunita Kejriwal actively campaigned for the party candidates in Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat in the latest Lok Sabha polls.

The AAP last Tuesday announced it will contest all 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, the state currently ruled by the BJP. Though the AAP has contested several elections in Haryana, it is yet to taste electoral success.

In the May Lok Sabha polls, the party's candidate from Kurukshetra and state president Sushil Gupta lost to BJP candidate Navin Jindal.

