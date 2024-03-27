Sunita Kejriwal sees 'vendetta', says ED failed to get money even after Over 250 Raids in two years

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal on Wednesday came down heavily on the Centre saying her husband Arvind Kejriwal, who was falsely implicated by the Enforcement Department, would soon come out with his version in the court on March 28 regarding his arrest in the 'so-called' liquor scam. During a press briefing, she claimed that ED has been conducting raids in the liquor scam for the last two years but has found nothing yet.

She said, "The ED has been conducting raids in this so-called Liquor Scam for the last two years. They have raided Manish Sisodia's residence, Sanjay Singh and Satyendra Jain were also raided. Recently, the ED conducted raids at our residence and found just Rs 73,000."

She said, "Two days ago, my husband issued directions to water minister Atishi regarding the water and sewer problems in Delhi while he was in custody. He did this only because he was concerned for the people of Delhi. The Centre had problem with his gesture, so they filed a case against him. Do they want to ruin Delhi? Do they want the people to keep suffering? Arvind Kejriwal is very pained by this." She said and added that Kejriwal is a brave and genuine person with a strong resolve.

"Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal everything in the court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is with proof," she added. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the ED on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28.