Arvind Kejriwal's Sister Expresses Regret For Not Tying Rakhi To Her Brother Who Is In Jail

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sister could not tie Rakhi to her brother as he was languishing in the Tihar Jail. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sister Dr Ranjana Gupta lives with her family and doctor husband Dr Ajay Kumar Gupta in Shivalik Nagar, Haridwar. Dr Ranjana says that only 10 people have been allowed to meet her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

On Raksha Bandhan, Dr Ranjana Gupta fondly reminisces about her childhood with her brother, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sharing cherished memories and celebrating their special bond. (ETV Bharat)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and a team of advocates will meet him. In that backdrop, the 11th person will not be able to get entry. Though she was unable to meet her brother on Raksha Bandhan, she said that she had recently met her brother in Delhi jail.

Dr Ranjana says that this time on Raksha Bandhan, she is praying for her brother's long life and also for his early release from jail. She says that her brother was a topper in studies since childhood. Ranjana further stated that she has been offering prayers to God for his early release from jail.

Dr Ranjana Gupta mentioned that Arvind Kejriwal was born on August 16, which coincided with Krishna Janmashtami. As a result, his family initially called him Krishna Krishna. Over time, however, his name changed to Arvind Kejriwal, though his family still used to refer to him as Krishna when he was young.

Arvind Kejriwal's sister Dr Ranjana Gupta said in a conversation with ETV Bharat that this time she has sent Rakhi through her sister-in-law. She said that I sit at home and pray to God that my brother would have a long life. Along with this, he should come out of jail as soon as possible. He should be able to serve the people of Delhi again.

Dr Ranjana Gupta says that Arvind Kejriwal remains strong and focused on helping the people of Delhi, even while he is in jail. She mentioned that Kejriwal’s time behind bars has not discouraged him but instead has strengthened his resolve.

Dr Gupta shared that when she met Kejriwal's wife, she learned that he was spending his time reading biographies of freedom fighters. Currently, Kejriwal is reading about freedom fighters in jail. She said that at present she has ordered the biography of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh.

