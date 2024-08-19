ETV Bharat / bharat

Arvind Kejriwal's Sister Expresses Regret For Not Tying Rakhi To Her Brother Who Is In Jail

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 19, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 7:36 PM IST

On Raksha Bandhan, Dr Ranjana Gupta, the sister of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sent a Rakhi to him at Tihar Jail, where he is incarcerated in connection with a liquor scam case. While the festival is being celebrated with enthusiasm across the country, Dr Gupta, who resides in Haridwar, was unable to visit the jail in person to tie the Rakhi to her brother.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sister could not tie Rakhi to her brother as he was languishing in the Tihar Jail.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sister Dr Ranjana Gupta expresses her regret for not tying Rakhi to her brother (ETV Bharat)

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sister could not tie Rakhi to her brother as he was languishing in the Tihar Jail. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sister Dr Ranjana Gupta lives with her family and doctor husband Dr Ajay Kumar Gupta in Shivalik Nagar, Haridwar. Dr Ranjana says that only 10 people have been allowed to meet her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

On Raksha Bandhan, Dr Ranjana Gupta fondly reminisces about her childhood with her brother, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sharing cherished memories and celebrating their special bond. (ETV Bharat)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and a team of advocates will meet him. In that backdrop, the 11th person will not be able to get entry. Though she was unable to meet her brother on Raksha Bandhan, she said that she had recently met her brother in Delhi jail.

Dr Ranjana says that this time on Raksha Bandhan, she is praying for her brother's long life and also for his early release from jail. She says that her brother was a topper in studies since childhood. Ranjana further stated that she has been offering prayers to God for his early release from jail.

Dr Ranjana Gupta mentioned that Arvind Kejriwal was born on August 16, which coincided with Krishna Janmashtami. As a result, his family initially called him Krishna Krishna. Over time, however, his name changed to Arvind Kejriwal, though his family still used to refer to him as Krishna when he was young.

Arvind Kejriwal's sister Dr Ranjana Gupta said in a conversation with ETV Bharat that this time she has sent Rakhi through her sister-in-law. She said that I sit at home and pray to God that my brother would have a long life. Along with this, he should come out of jail as soon as possible. He should be able to serve the people of Delhi again.

Dr Ranjana Gupta says that Arvind Kejriwal remains strong and focused on helping the people of Delhi, even while he is in jail. She mentioned that Kejriwal’s time behind bars has not discouraged him but instead has strengthened his resolve.

Dr Gupta shared that when she met Kejriwal's wife, she learned that he was spending his time reading biographies of freedom fighters. Currently, Kejriwal is reading about freedom fighters in jail. She said that at present she has ordered the biography of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh.

Read more: 'Not Granting Interim Relief': SC Refuses Interim Bail To Kejriwal, Issues Notice On His Plea

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sister could not tie Rakhi to her brother as he was languishing in the Tihar Jail. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sister Dr Ranjana Gupta lives with her family and doctor husband Dr Ajay Kumar Gupta in Shivalik Nagar, Haridwar. Dr Ranjana says that only 10 people have been allowed to meet her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

On Raksha Bandhan, Dr Ranjana Gupta fondly reminisces about her childhood with her brother, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sharing cherished memories and celebrating their special bond. (ETV Bharat)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and a team of advocates will meet him. In that backdrop, the 11th person will not be able to get entry. Though she was unable to meet her brother on Raksha Bandhan, she said that she had recently met her brother in Delhi jail.

Dr Ranjana says that this time on Raksha Bandhan, she is praying for her brother's long life and also for his early release from jail. She says that her brother was a topper in studies since childhood. Ranjana further stated that she has been offering prayers to God for his early release from jail.

Dr Ranjana Gupta mentioned that Arvind Kejriwal was born on August 16, which coincided with Krishna Janmashtami. As a result, his family initially called him Krishna Krishna. Over time, however, his name changed to Arvind Kejriwal, though his family still used to refer to him as Krishna when he was young.

Arvind Kejriwal's sister Dr Ranjana Gupta said in a conversation with ETV Bharat that this time she has sent Rakhi through her sister-in-law. She said that I sit at home and pray to God that my brother would have a long life. Along with this, he should come out of jail as soon as possible. He should be able to serve the people of Delhi again.

Dr Ranjana Gupta says that Arvind Kejriwal remains strong and focused on helping the people of Delhi, even while he is in jail. She mentioned that Kejriwal’s time behind bars has not discouraged him but instead has strengthened his resolve.

Dr Gupta shared that when she met Kejriwal's wife, she learned that he was spending his time reading biographies of freedom fighters. Currently, Kejriwal is reading about freedom fighters in jail. She said that at present she has ordered the biography of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh.

Read more: 'Not Granting Interim Relief': SC Refuses Interim Bail To Kejriwal, Issues Notice On His Plea

Last Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 7:36 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARVIND KEJRIWAL SISTER RANJANARAKSHA BANDHANKEJRIWAL IN TIHAR JAILKEJRIWAL SISTER RANJANA GUPTA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.