Arvind Kejriwal, Wife Offer Prayers At Hanuman Temple In Connaught Place

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and prayed for the well-being of people.

The former Delhi chief minister, accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, performed a havan at the temple and sought blessings from the deity.

"Went to Pracheen Hanuman temple today along with my wife, performed havan-puja and received blessings of the lord. Prayed to Hanuman ji for the well-being and prosperity of all," he said in a post on X.

Arvind Kejriwal proclaims to be a devotee of Hanuman. He has visited the Connaught Place temple on several occasions, including after his release from Tihar jail in September.