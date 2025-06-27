Arvind Kejriwal Shifts Gear, Projects AAP Minus Congress as The Third Alternative After Win in Gujarat and Punjab

New Delhi: After the victory in the recently held by-elections in Gujarat and Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been trying to reposition itself in the national arena. AAP is trying to projected itself as the “third alternative” in the country's political landscape.

The AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has targeted the Congress after these by-poll results showed that the AAP could win on its own without aligning with the Congress.

This marks not only a sign of change in the party's electoral strategy, but certainly captures the efforts to keep itself ahead in the race for leadership within the opposition.

Both the seats that the AAP won recently were with the AAP in 2022. In that sense the AAP merely managed to retain the seats, but what was encouraging for the party was the enhanced margin of victory compared to the 2022 polls both in Gujarat and Punjab. This, despite the Congress being in the fray and having been relegated to the third position in terms of the votes polled.

Gopal Italia's victory in the by-election of Visavadar assembly seat in Gujarat was being seen by the AAP as a big achievement. This time he has won by a margin of 17,554 votes.

Last time in 2022, Bhupendra Bhayani of AAP had won this seat by a margin of 7,000 votes. This time the margin of victory has increased by about 10,500 votes.

Yet again, Sanjeev Arora has won by 10,637 votes in the Ludhiana West Assembly by-election in Punjab. In the year 2022, Gurmeet Singh Gogi won this seat by 7,512 votes.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress had contested the elections together in Delhi, yet the performance was very weak. The party did not get a single seat in its strong bastion like Delhi. In the Delhi Assembly elections, both the parties contested separately.

In this election, AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal himself lost the election from the New Delhi Assembly seat. His party could win only 22 seats, due to which there was deep disappointment among the workers and leaders. The victory in the Gujarat and Punjab by-elections has given new energy to the party workers.

Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders want to interpret the Gujarat and Ludhiana West victories last week as a sign of public reposing their faith in AAP. The public is upset with the BJP rule in a state like Gujarat. The public wants change. AAP is a big option in front of the country, said AAP party leaders.

However, keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections in states like Bihar, Arvind Kejriwal wants to break away from the Congress and come in the role of a strong opposition. His stance also reflects the claim of Aam Aadmi Party in the race for leadership in opposition politics.

It is clear from this strategy of the party that it is no more interested to do traditional right-wing politics nor follow the old Congress style politics. It is presenting itself as an alternative and viable third political force, able to connect with the public. In essence it is trying to show itself as an independent political entity.

Political analyst Jagdish Mamgain says that the victory in Gujarat and Punjab is not surprising because AAP had won these seats last time too, but the important thing is that the party has achieved this victory despite the presence of Congress.

This is the biggest reason why Kejriwal has now become more aggressive against Congress.

The political commentator also says that because of Congress, Aam Aadmi Party could not show its strength in the Delhi elections. Now Aam Aadmi Party is hoping that it can perform better without the Congress.

In what could be seen as a step towards creating a national identity, the AAP argument now is that it is represented in five states, which include Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa and Jammu and Kashmir. Even though many regional parties are ahead of Aam Aadmi Party in terms of seats, they are limited to only one state. This by-election results, therefore, convey a message that AAP may still come up as a political choice for the upcoming elections in 2027 in both Gujarat and Punjab.