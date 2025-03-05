ETV Bharat / bharat

Arvind Kejriwal Reaches Punjab For 10-Day Vipassana Session

Hoshiarpur: Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reached Punjab's Hoshiarpur for a 10-day Vipassana session, which will start from Wednesday.

Along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister arrived at the Forest Rest House in Chohal, about 14 kilometers from Hoshiarpur.

He joins a 10-day Vipassana meditation course at the Dhamma Dhaja Vipassana Centre (DDVC), located in the village Anandgarh, around 11 km from Hoshiarpur, party sources said.

Kejriwal has been practising Vipassana and has been to several places, including Jaipur, Nagpur, Dharamkot near Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, and Bengaluru in the past to practice the ancient meditation system.

This is the second time Kejriwal has come to Anandgarh for Vipassana meditation. Earlier, he attended a similar course at the centre from December 21 to December 30, 2023.