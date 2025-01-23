ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Alleges Police Allowed Opposition Party Men To Attack His Car On Amit Shah's 'Orders'

Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the police allowed the opposition candidate's men to attack his car on the orders of Union Minister Amit Shah.

Kejriwal Alleges Police Allowed Opposition Party Men To Attack His Car On Amit Shah's 'Orders'
File photo of Arvind Kejriwal (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 23, 2025, 8:24 PM IST

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the police allowed the opposition candidate's men to attack his car on the orders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener's allegation. The police are also yet to comment on the accusations.

The former Delhi chief minister was addressing a public meeting seeking votes for AAP candidates from Hari Nagar, Rajouri Garden and Madipur in West Delhi. In a social media post on X after addressing the public in Hari Nagar, Kejriwal said, "Today in Hari Nagar, the police allowed the opposition candidate's men to enter my public meeting and then attacked my car. All this is happening on Amit Shah's orders.

"Amit Shah has made the Delhi Police a personal army of the BJP," Kejriwal claimed. He further said, "Big questions are being raised on the Election Commission that the national president of a national party and its leaders are being constantly attacked and the Election Commission is unable to take any effective action."

AAP and BJP leaders have sparred over similar allegations of attack during campaigning for upcoming Delhi Assembly polls on the car levelled by Kejriwal on a couple of occasions in the recent past.

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the police allowed the opposition candidate's men to attack his car on the orders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener's allegation. The police are also yet to comment on the accusations.

The former Delhi chief minister was addressing a public meeting seeking votes for AAP candidates from Hari Nagar, Rajouri Garden and Madipur in West Delhi. In a social media post on X after addressing the public in Hari Nagar, Kejriwal said, "Today in Hari Nagar, the police allowed the opposition candidate's men to enter my public meeting and then attacked my car. All this is happening on Amit Shah's orders.

"Amit Shah has made the Delhi Police a personal army of the BJP," Kejriwal claimed. He further said, "Big questions are being raised on the Election Commission that the national president of a national party and its leaders are being constantly attacked and the Election Commission is unable to take any effective action."

AAP and BJP leaders have sparred over similar allegations of attack during campaigning for upcoming Delhi Assembly polls on the car levelled by Kejriwal on a couple of occasions in the recent past.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMIT SHAHCAR ATTACKAAPARVIND KEJRIWAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.