Delhi govt inspired by 'Ram Rajya', respects elderly, provides free water: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Addressing the State Level Republic Day function at Chhatrasal Stadium, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared Delhi government to 'Ram Rajya'. He said that just like how everyone was treated equally in 'Ram Rajya', Delhi government also does no discrimination among its citizens. He also said that the state government will also try its best to sponsor the travel of devotees from Delhi to Ayodhya.

He said, "We conduct 'teerth-yatra' to 12 pilgrimage sites for senior citizens free of cost. Till now, 83,000 people have been taken on 'teerth-yatra'. Many people have expressed their desire to visit Ayodhya ji. We will try to take as many people as possible to Ayodhya ji."

"We will try our best to sponsor the travel of devotees from Delhi to Ayodhya Ji. On the one hand, while we have to devote ourselves to Lord Ram, on the other hand, with utmost honesty we have to dedicate ourselves to the welfare of our nation. If we tread the path of Lord Ram, no one can stop India from becoming the world's number 1 country," he added.

He also said that inspired by 'Ram Rajya', Delhi government respects elderly, provides 24/7 power supply, free water supply to all. On the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Delhi CM expressed pride and said, "The Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22nd January was a matter of immense pride and happiness for everyone across the world." (with agency inputs)