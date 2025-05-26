Buzz Around Arvind Kejriwal Entering Rajya Sabha from Punjab

New Delhi: There is a buzz around Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal making an entry in national politics by becoming a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab.

Punjab is the only state where the AAP is in absolute power and the forthcoming by-poll on Ludhiana (West) Assembly seat is being seen as Kejriwal’s entry ticket to the upper house of the Parliament. The AAP has been recently voted out of power in the 2024 Delhi elections and Kejriwal himself had been defeated on the New Delhi seat.

The Ludhiana (West) assembly seat had fallen vacant following the death of the AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, who reportedly shot himself accidentally. The party announced its Rajya Sabha member from the state and industrialist Sanjeev Arora as the candidate on the seat. If Arora wins this seat and resigns from his Rajya Sabha seat, the seat from the state in the upper house will fall vacant, paving the way for another party leader to get elected. Many believe that the party intends to send Kejriwal to this seat.

Kejriwal’s defeat on the New Delhi seat came as a shock to the AAP that had been in power in Delhi for the last decade. The party has been trying desperately to increase its footprint at the national level. It had got the status of a recognised national-level party after its showing in the last Gujarat elections in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have also announced their candidates for the Ludhiana (West) by-poll. The Congress has fielded Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who is a two-time legislator and a former minister, and the Akalis have given the ticket to a senior lawyer Parupkar Singh Ghumman. This is an interesting three-cornered fight.

While the AAP wants to repeat the winning performance to give a message against the perception of anti-incumbency having set in, the Akalis desperately want a win as it would help the revival of the party that has been pushed to the margins in the state. The Congress is eyeing a victory to convey that it is the only choice of the people in the face of the anti-incumbency against the AAP. The Congress had lost power in the last elections after the AAP was voted in with a landslide victory in the state.

In such a scenario, the stakes are very high for all three parties, particularly the AAP. If the party manages to send Kejriwal to the upper house of the Parliament from Punjab, the move will have ramifications not only in national politics but in Punjab politics as well. There is a strong sentiment on the ground in Punjab that only Punjabis should represent the state in the Parliament. There is resentment against the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led state government over accommodating faces from outside Punjab. He has also been facing attacks from the opposition on being remote-controlled from Delhi.