Arvind Kejriwal Arrives In J&K's Doda; To Address Public Meeting After AAP's Maiden Victory In Assembly Polls

Jammu: Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday arrived in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir where he will address a public meeting following the party's debut in the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

The AAP won the lone Doda seat in the 90-seat assembly with party candidate Mehraj Malik defeating his nearest BJP rival Gajay Singh Rana by 4538 votes. This is the first seat to be won by the AAP in the history of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Kejriwal's visit to Doda is seen as a token of gratitude to the voters of Doda for the party's historic win.

Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other party leaders landed in Doda in a chopper at the helipad where they were welcomed by local party leadership.

It is learnt that the AAP Supremo will address a large crowd of AAP workers and supporters at Sports Stadium, Doda to thank voters for the party's first victory in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda Assembly seat and opening its account in the fifth state.

Following his victory from the Doda seat, Malik received a congratulatory call from Kejriwal on his win. Malik had also invited the AAP supremo to visit Doda to which the latter agreed.

“Many congratulations to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Mehraj Malik from Doda for winning a landslide victory by defeating BJP. You fought a very good election. Congratulations to the entire Aam Aadmi Party getting an MLA in the fifth State,” Kejriwal had posted on his official X handle.

AAP MLA Supports NC For Govt Formation

On Friday, AAP MLA, Mehraj Malik submitted a formal letter of support in the LG office in favour of National Conference, which is set to form the first government along with Congress in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

Newly elected MLA from Doda Mehraj Malik has a history of showing aggressive behaviors to the officials for which he is already facing several FIRs. His stint as an MLA in the Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly will be worth watching.

The NC-Congress coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to take oath on Wednesday. CM-designate Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that the President's rule has been enforced in Jammu and Kashmir for the past six years, and they need to prepare the Cabinet's note to end the President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir.