Arvind Kejriwal In Punjab: Reflecting On AAP’s 3-Year Rule Amid Unmet Guarantees

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has completed 3 years in Punjab on Sunday (March 16). In 2022, the party swept the assembly polls with a landslide victory by winning 92 out of 117 seats. Following this, Bhagwant Mann took oath as the first AAP chief minister in Punjab.
On the occasion of the third anniversary of the historic win, the AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is on a special visit to Punjab. He also paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar along with Mann.
Special Prayers At These Places
The chief minister and Kejriwal were scheduled to offer special prayers at Shri Harmandir Sahib, Durgiana Temple and Shri Valmiki Ram Tirtha Sthal.
According to the officials, he paid obeisance at Shri Harmandir Sahib at 12.30 pm and later headed to Shri Valmiki Ram Tirtha Sthal at 1 pm. He is also scheduled to visit Shri Durgiana Temple at 3 pm for special prayers.
AAP supremo reached Amritsar on Saturday after completing a 10-day Vipassana session along with his wife Sunita in Hoshiarpur. In Amritsar, they were honoured by AAP leader and former minister Inderbir Singh Nijhar.
Kejriwal is also going to hold a meeting with the MLAs of Punjab on Sunday. On Monday, he is scheduled to visit Ludhiana to hold a rally.
3-year journey of the 'AAP' government
In 3 years, the Punjab government has fulfilled many guarantees but has taken a U-turn on several promises and guarantees, which are still unfulfilled.
During the elections, AAP announced several guarantees in Punjab, including free electricity, jobs, cash incentives to women, freedom from corruption and elimination of drug addiction, as well as improvement in education and health.
While the government started a strict campaign against drugs and seized properties of drug peddlers and smugglers, the scheme of Rs 1000 per month for women above the age of 18 is yet to be implemented.
Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics were built, but due to the lack of funds from the central government, the initiative could not take off. About 400 Mohalla Clinics built across Punjab have been renamed as Ayushman Arogya Kendra due to the Centre’s failure to provide funds under the National Health Mission (NHM).
