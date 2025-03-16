ETV Bharat / bharat

Arvind Kejriwal In Punjab: Reflecting On AAP’s 3-Year Rule Amid Unmet Guarantees

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has completed 3 years in Punjab on Sunday (March 16). In 2022, the party swept the assembly polls with a landslide victory by winning 92 out of 117 seats. Following this, Bhagwant Mann took oath as the first AAP chief minister in Punjab.

On the occasion of the third anniversary of the historic win, the AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is on a special visit to Punjab. He also paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar along with Mann.

Special Prayers At These Places

The chief minister and Kejriwal were scheduled to offer special prayers at Shri Harmandir Sahib, Durgiana Temple and Shri Valmiki Ram Tirtha Sthal.

According to the officials, he paid obeisance at Shri Harmandir Sahib at 12.30 pm and later headed to Shri Valmiki Ram Tirtha Sthal at 1 pm. He is also scheduled to visit Shri Durgiana Temple at 3 pm for special prayers.

AAP supremo reached Amritsar on Saturday after completing a 10-day Vipassana session along with his wife Sunita in Hoshiarpur. In Amritsar, they were honoured by AAP leader and former minister Inderbir Singh Nijhar.