‘Sanatan Seva Samiti’: Kejriwal’s Big Move Ahead Of Delhi Polls To Woo Hindu Voters

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal with Hindu priests and religious leaders during the launch event of Pujari and Granthi Samman Yojana ( X/@ArvindKejriwal )

New Delhi: A day after the announcement of the dates for the Delhi assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a big political move on Wednesday as it launched the “Pujari and Granthi Samman Yojana” for Hindu priests, saints, and their societies. Under this scheme, priests serving in the temples of Delhi will be given a Rs 18,000 honorarium every month.

In a program organised at the AAP office today, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also announced the formation of the ‘Sanatan Seva Samiti,’ under which several priests and Mahamandaleshwars were given membership.

Appreciation For Big Move

On the occasion, several priests and religious leaders appreciated the initiatives and prayed for the party’s victory in the upcoming polls.

Jagadguru Mahamandleshwar said, “We express our gratitude to such a Chief Minister who works for Sanatan Dharma. This scheme is not just financial help but a symbol of respect towards the priest community.”

Kejriwal also spoke at the event, saying that it’s good fortune for AAP that they got a chance to work for Sanatan Dharma. “God chose us to do something for the priest community. Sanatan Seva Samiti is a big step in this direction,” he said.

Hope Of Benefit In Elections

The AAP introduced the scheme at a time when election activities are at their peak in Delhi and other parts of the country. Political analysts believe that this initiative can make the party popular among voters associated with Sanatan Dharma.

“This scheme challenges the policies of the BJP. BJP has always done politics in the name of Sanatan Dharma, but Aam Aadmi Party has worked to fulfil its promises; this scheme can have a big impact in the elections,” said Acharya Vijay Sharma, a priest.

Financial Security For Priests