‘Sanatan Seva Samiti’: Kejriwal’s Big Move Ahead Of Delhi Polls To Woo Hindu Voters

New Delhi: A day after the announcement of the dates for the Delhi assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a big political move on Wednesday as it launched the “Pujari and Granthi Samman Yojana” for Hindu priests, saints, and their societies. Under this scheme, priests serving in the temples of Delhi will be given a Rs 18,000 honorarium every month.
In a program organised at the AAP office today, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also announced the formation of the ‘Sanatan Seva Samiti,’ under which several priests and Mahamandaleshwars were given membership.
#WATCH | Delhi | Several members of BJP’s 'Mandir Prakoshth' join AAP's 'Sanatan Seva Samiti' in the presence of the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, former dy CM Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders pic.twitter.com/2vWgtfdwMq— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2025
Appreciation For Big Move
On the occasion, several priests and religious leaders appreciated the initiatives and prayed for the party’s victory in the upcoming polls.
Jagadguru Mahamandleshwar said, “We express our gratitude to such a Chief Minister who works for Sanatan Dharma. This scheme is not just financial help but a symbol of respect towards the priest community.”
Kejriwal also spoke at the event, saying that it’s good fortune for AAP that they got a chance to work for Sanatan Dharma. “God chose us to do something for the priest community. Sanatan Seva Samiti is a big step in this direction,” he said.
Hope Of Benefit In Elections
The AAP introduced the scheme at a time when election activities are at their peak in Delhi and other parts of the country. Political analysts believe that this initiative can make the party popular among voters associated with Sanatan Dharma.
“This scheme challenges the policies of the BJP. BJP has always done politics in the name of Sanatan Dharma, but Aam Aadmi Party has worked to fulfil its promises; this scheme can have a big impact in the elections,” said Acharya Vijay Sharma, a priest.
रघुकुल रीत सदा चली आई, प्राण जाए पर वचन ना जाई🙏— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 8, 2025
👉 जो लोग सनातन धर्म और परमात्मा की सेवा में हर समय जुटे रहते हैं, उनका सम्मान और सत्कार करने का सौभाग्य हमें और आम आदमी पार्टी को मिला है
👉 हमने संतों और पुजारियों को हर महीने ₹18,000 सम्मान राशि देने का एलान किया है और हम इसे… pic.twitter.com/QlBePXXfjc
Financial Security For Priests
The announcement of a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 for priests and granthis has made them feel financially secure. “We struggled for years, but today Kejriwal ji heard and solved our problems. This honorarium of Rs 18,000 has brought new hope into our lives,” Sharma added.
Another priest, Jitendra Sharma, said, “For the last 75 years, the priest community has been neglected. Today this scheme makes us feel proud. Now we can also inspire our children to join this profession.”
Support Of Sant Samaj
The Sant Samaj present at the event appreciated the initiative of the Aam Aadmi Party. Acharya Madhu said, “This is not just an honorarium but shows how much Kejriwal is devoted to Sanatan Dharma. This initiative can become an example not only in Delhi but in the entire country.”
He appealed to all Sanatan Dharma lovers to support this scheme and strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party.
दिल्ली में स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा और बिजली क्रांति की शुरुआत करने के लिए परमात्मा ने हमें चुना, इसके लिए हम ऊपर वाले का धन्यवाद करते हैं🙏@ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/SuF2RoeG4T— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 8, 2025
Targeting BJP
On the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party was also targeted as Sant Samaj accused the BJP of garnering votes in the name of Sanatan Dharma but never taking concrete steps for the welfare of the priest community.
Acharya Vijay said, “The BJP only made promises, but Kejriwal ji fulfilled them. This scheme will prove to be a milestone for the servants of Sanatan Dharma.”
Role Of Samiti In Poll Strategy
The formation of "Sanatan Seva Samiti" is considered an important part of AAP's election strategy. The objective of the committee is not limited to the welfare of priests and saints, but it is also an effort to bring voters associated with Sanatan Dharma closer to the party.
Kejriwal said, “We do what we say. This scheme for the servants of Sanatan Dharma will be implemented immediately after the elections. The guidance of the saint community is important for us.”
Sant Samaj said that this initiative will give a new direction to Sanatan Dharma and make it stronger.
“Pujari and Granthi Samman Yojana" is a revolutionary initiative of the Aam Aadmi Party, which will bring positive change in the lives of the servants of Sanatan Dharma. This scheme can give a big advantage to the party in the elections,” they said.
