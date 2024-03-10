Are You with 'Dharma' or 'Adharma': Arvind Kejriwal Asks Voters in Kurukshetra

Addressing a public meeting in Kurukshetra for AAP's lone candidate in Haryana, Arvind Kejriwal said that his party is with 'dharma' and has Lord Krishna with them. On the contrary, the BJP-led Centre has everything namely IB, CBI and ED, he added.

Kurukshetra (Haryana): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at the BJP saying the upcoming elections is a fight between 'dharma' (righteousness) and 'adharma' (non righteousness) and his party has 'dharma'. He asked people to decide whether they want to be with 'dharma' or with 'adharma'.

Addressing a public meeting in Haryana's Kurukshetra, Kejriwal said, "It is a fight between dharma and adharma. We have dharma. Now, it is for you to decide on whether you want to be with us or with adharma."

He said that Kurukshetra is a land where the Mahabharata was fought and 'Pandavas' won against the 'Kauravas'. "The Kauravas had everything with them despite it they lost. This is because the Pandavas had Lord Krishna with them," he said.

Drawing a parallel with the present situation, Kejriwal said that the BJP-led central government has everything with them while he has Lord Krishna with him, "What do we have? We are very small. But Lord Krishna is with us. They (read BJP) have everything. They have all powers. They have the IB, CBI, ED, and everything else," he said.

Kejriwal asked people to vote for AAP candidate Sushil Gupta for the Kurukshetra seat. AAP is fighting the elections in alliance with Congress in Haryana with the latter contesting nine out of 10 seats. He was accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

He also issued the slogan of "Badlenge Kurukshetra, Badlenge Haryana" and urged voters to cast their votes cautiously. "Don't make a mistake this time. Don't get into the trap of the Prime Minister. Vote to choose your MPs. Select people who will work for you in difficult times, " he added.

