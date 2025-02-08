ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Elections | Kejriwal Concedes AAP's Defeat, Congratulates BJP For Win

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat in the Delhi Election 2025. He congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its sweeping in the 2025 polls.

Kejriwal Concedes AAP's Defeat, Congratulates BJP In Delhi Elections
ew Delhi: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks via video conference in New Delhi on Saturday (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 3:10 PM IST

New Delhi: AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday conceded defeat as the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 enters the final phase. BJP is leading or has won at least 49 seats in the 70-seat Assembly, while AAP has managed only 21 seats. Congress led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi could not open its account in the national capital.

"We respect and accept the people's verdict. I congratulate the BJP for this win and I hope that they fulfil the reasons people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video statement on X.

Reflecting on AAP’s tenure, Kejriwal highlighted the party’s contributions in key sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure over the past decade. "We have worked a lot in the last 10 years in water, electricity and infrastructure sectors," Kejriwal added.

"We will not only play the role of constructive opposition but we will also engage in social service and personally help people in resolving their issues. We have not come into politics for power, we are in politics to serve the people. I want to thank all the AAP workers. They fought valiantly," the AAP Supremo said.

The BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to power in Delhi after 27 years. Notable AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had to bite the dust and lost the elections. While Kejriwal was defeated from the New Delhi seat, Manish Sisodia lost from the Jangpura seat.

Read More

  1. Delhi Election Results 2025: AAP Suffers Jolt In Nangloi Jat Seat, BJP's Manoj Shokeen Takes Unassailable Lead
  2. Delhi Elections 2025 Ballimaran Seat Result: AAP's Imran Hussain Scores Hat Trick, Defeats BJP's Kamal Bagri by Over 29,000 Votes
  3. Delhi Election 2025: BJP Clinches RK Puram From AAP

New Delhi: AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday conceded defeat as the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 enters the final phase. BJP is leading or has won at least 49 seats in the 70-seat Assembly, while AAP has managed only 21 seats. Congress led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi could not open its account in the national capital.

"We respect and accept the people's verdict. I congratulate the BJP for this win and I hope that they fulfil the reasons people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video statement on X.

Reflecting on AAP’s tenure, Kejriwal highlighted the party’s contributions in key sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure over the past decade. "We have worked a lot in the last 10 years in water, electricity and infrastructure sectors," Kejriwal added.

"We will not only play the role of constructive opposition but we will also engage in social service and personally help people in resolving their issues. We have not come into politics for power, we are in politics to serve the people. I want to thank all the AAP workers. They fought valiantly," the AAP Supremo said.

The BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to power in Delhi after 27 years. Notable AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had to bite the dust and lost the elections. While Kejriwal was defeated from the New Delhi seat, Manish Sisodia lost from the Jangpura seat.

Read More

  1. Delhi Election Results 2025: AAP Suffers Jolt In Nangloi Jat Seat, BJP's Manoj Shokeen Takes Unassailable Lead
  2. Delhi Elections 2025 Ballimaran Seat Result: AAP's Imran Hussain Scores Hat Trick, Defeats BJP's Kamal Bagri by Over 29,000 Votes
  3. Delhi Election 2025: BJP Clinches RK Puram From AAP

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI POLLSARVIND KEJRIWALBJPAAPDELHI ELECTIONS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.