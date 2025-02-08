Delhi Elections | Kejriwal Concedes AAP's Defeat, Congratulates BJP For Win

New Delhi: AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday conceded defeat as the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 enters the final phase. BJP is leading or has won at least 49 seats in the 70-seat Assembly, while AAP has managed only 21 seats. Congress led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi could not open its account in the national capital.

"We respect and accept the people's verdict. I congratulate the BJP for this win and I hope that they fulfil the reasons people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video statement on X.

Reflecting on AAP’s tenure, Kejriwal highlighted the party’s contributions in key sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure over the past decade. "We have worked a lot in the last 10 years in water, electricity and infrastructure sectors," Kejriwal added.

"We will not only play the role of constructive opposition but we will also engage in social service and personally help people in resolving their issues. We have not come into politics for power, we are in politics to serve the people. I want to thank all the AAP workers. They fought valiantly," the AAP Supremo said.

The BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to power in Delhi after 27 years. Notable AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had to bite the dust and lost the elections. While Kejriwal was defeated from the New Delhi seat, Manish Sisodia lost from the Jangpura seat.

