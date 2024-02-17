Judgement Day: Delhi CM Appears Before Court Via Video Conferencing | Live Updates

ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 3 minutes ago

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with three other AAP leaders is expected to appear before a Delhi Court after being summed for non-compliance with multiple summons issued by the Enforcement Direcotorate in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

New Delhi: A big day for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo will be facing a floor test in the Delhi Assembly and is also set to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court, in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's complaint against him for skipping multiple summons in the Delhi excise policy case.

Arvind Kejriwal was summoned for February 17 by the Rouse Avenue Court after he skipped five summons issued by the Ed in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moved a Motion of Confidence in the assembly after he alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to poach AAP MLAs and topple his government. The proceedings of the House will take place on Saturday and the motion will be taken up for discussion.

Here are the live updates from both key events in the national capital:

  • 10.15 am
    Delhi CM told the court that due to the confidence motion discussion in the assembly and the ongoing budget session, he could not physically appear before the court today.
  • 10.10 am
    Kejriwal appeared before court through videoconferencing in case of evading ED summons. His advocate seek exemption from personal physical appearance for Delhi CM before court in case of evading ED summons.
  • 10.00 am
    Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP was conspiring to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government and that some of his party MLAs had been offered bribes to leave the party and break his government.
  • 9.30 am
    AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh may also appear before the Rouse Avenue Court physically along with Delhi Chief Minister in the excise policy case, while Satyendra Jain, is likely to appear virtually.

Last Updated :3 minutes ago

