Judgement Day: Delhi CM Appears Before Court Via Video Conferencing | Live Updates

New Delhi: A big day for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo will be facing a floor test in the Delhi Assembly and is also set to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court, in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's complaint against him for skipping multiple summons in the Delhi excise policy case.

Arvind Kejriwal was summoned for February 17 by the Rouse Avenue Court after he skipped five summons issued by the Ed in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moved a Motion of Confidence in the assembly after he alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to poach AAP MLAs and topple his government. The proceedings of the House will take place on Saturday and the motion will be taken up for discussion.

Here are the live updates from both key events in the national capital: