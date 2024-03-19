'Arunachal was, is, will Always be Integral & Inalienable Part of India': MEA Hits Back at China

New Delhi: India on Tuesday refuted the Chinese defense ministry's remarks on Arunachal Pradesh, saying 'repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity'.

The reaction from India's Ministry of External Affairs comes after the Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson, Colonel Zhang Xiaogang said Zangnan is China's inherent territory, and China never recognizes and firmly opposes India's illegal establishment of the so-called "Arunachal Pradesh".

The Chinese defense ministry spox said that India's actions are contrary to the efforts of both sides to ease the border situation and are not conducive to maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas. "We require the Indian side to cease any action that may complicate the boundary question and earnestly maintain peace and stability in the border areas. The Chinese military remains highly vigilant and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity", Colonel Zhang Xiaogang further added.

In response to media queries on comments made by the Spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry, MEA Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday said, "We have noted the comments made by the Spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry advancing absurd claims over the territory of the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh".

"Repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Its people will continue to benefit from our development programs and infrastructure projects", Jaiswal said.

Earlier, the Chinese foreign ministry lodged a diplomatic protest with India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, where he inaugurated the strategically important Sela tunnel. China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, said India's move would "only complicate" the boundary issue.

"China never recognized the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India and firmly opposes it," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin had said at a media briefing.

Wenbin said India had no right to arbitrarily develop the area of Zangnan in China. China has named Arunachal Pradesh as Zangnan.