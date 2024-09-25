Arunachal Peak Gets Its Name After 6th Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso

Tezpur (Assam): An unnamed and unscaled peak in the Gorichen range of Western Arunachal Pradesh on the Tawang-West Kameng region got its name after the His Holiness Sixth Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso.
A 15-member team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), has successfully scaled an unnamed and unscaled 20,942 ft high peak in the Gorichen range of Western Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas on Tawang-West Kameng region after a 15 days long track.
Defence Spokesperson Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said that the peak was one of the most technically challenging and unexplored summits in the region.
"After overcoming immense challenges including ice walls, treacherous crevasses, and a two-kilometre-long glacier, the team has immortalised the momentous feat by naming the peak 'Tsangyang Gyatso Peak' in honour of His Holiness the 6th Dalai Lama, Rigzen Tsangyang Gyatso," he said.
Rawat said by naming this peak after His Holiness, NIMAS aims to pay tribute to his timeless wisdom and his profound contributions to the Monpa community and beyond.
The expedition to conquer 'Tsangyang Gyatso Peak' was one of the toughest ever undertaken by the NIMAS team. The route was fraught with dangerous crevasses, steep ice walls, and unpredictable weather conditions. However, through sheer determination and teamwork, the team was able to navigate these challenges and reach the summit, making history in the process, he added.
NIMAS, which has been at the forefront of adventure and mountaineering in India, has informed the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) about the ascent and the decision to name the peak. The necessary formalities for naming the peak are being completed to ensure that 'Tsangyang Gyatso Peak' is recognised on the official map, Rawat added.
This historic climb not only celebrates Arunachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage but also positions the region as a key destination for mountaineering and adventure sports, attracting explorers and adventure enthusiasts from around the globe.
