Arunachal Peak Gets Its Name After 6th Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso

Tezpur (Assam): An unnamed and unscaled peak in the Gorichen range of Western Arunachal Pradesh on the Tawang-West Kameng region got its name after the His Holiness Sixth Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso.

A 15-member team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), has successfully scaled an unnamed and unscaled 20,942 ft high peak in the Gorichen range of Western Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas on Tawang-West Kameng region after a 15 days long track.

Defence Spokesperson Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said that the peak was one of the most technically challenging and unexplored summits in the region.

"After overcoming immense challenges including ice walls, treacherous crevasses, and a two-kilometre-long glacier, the team has immortalised the momentous feat by naming the peak 'Tsangyang Gyatso Peak' in honour of His Holiness the 6th Dalai Lama, Rigzen Tsangyang Gyatso," he said.

Rawat said by naming this peak after His Holiness, NIMAS aims to pay tribute to his timeless wisdom and his profound contributions to the Monpa community and beyond.