Arunachal Has Potential To Generate 50,000 Mw Of Hydropower: Dhankhar

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh has the potential to generate 50,000 mw of hydropower, vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday, maintaining that the state holds the key to India's energy future. Dhankhar, who is on a daylong visit to the state, attended the Nyokum Yullo festival of the Nyishi tribe at Boasimla in Kamle district.

Addressing a function there, he underscored the importance of festivals in preserving the cultural heritage of the tribal communities. Dhankhar hailed India as the fastest-growing country in the world, citing remarkable strides in economic growth, infrastructure, and social welfare. Speaking on Arunachal Pradesh's vast hydropower capabilities, he said the sector holds an investment potential of Rs 5 lakh crore.

"Decades ago, the government of India introduced the ‘Look East’ policy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed this into the ‘Act East’ policy, emphasising that mere observation is not enough, decisive action is necessary," Dhankar pointed out. "When action is taken, we witness remarkable progress. Whether it’s air travel, airports, railway connectivity, road networks, or even 4G network, these developments reflect Arunachal Pradesh’s advancement," he added.

The vice-president underscored that these achievements reaffirm India’s unparalleled strength and urged citizens to uphold a spirit of nationalism. "Under no circumstances can we compromise on national interest, our dedication to the nation, or our commitment to serving it," he asserted.

Highlighting India’s cultural unity, Dhankhar remarked, "There is no country like India. As you celebrate Nyokum Yullo today, festivals like Holi, Baisakhi, Lohri, Bihu, Pongal, and Navanna will also be celebrated across the nation. Regardless of where we are, our traditions and thoughts remain connected."

The vice-president also noted a significant milestone in India’s history - the official recognition of the Buddhist community as a minority. He pointed out that, for the first time, a Buddhist leader from Arunachal Pradesh – Kiren Rijiju, has been appointed as a cabinet minister. "This historic development has sent a strong message to the world," he added.

Praising Rijiju, Dhankhar described him as a senior and influential leader who has been elected to the Lok Sabha four times. "Rijiju ji, you envisioned the Frontier Highway, and your dream will become a reality. I have seen the vision you hold for Arunachal Pradesh and the transformative changes you have spearheaded," he said.

The vice-president further emphasised that Rijiju’s continued role in leadership reflects the state’s ongoing progress. “India today is a strong and resilient nation and no one can cast an evil eye upon us. Our Prime Minister stands among the world’s most prominent leaders, and you are fortunate that the leader you trust (Rijiju) has also earned the trust of the PM," Dhankhar added.

Accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Dhankhar inaugurated a multipurpose indoor hall in Boasimla. He also felicitated Kabak Yano, the first woman from the Nyishi community to conquer Mt Everest. He enthusiastically joined the Rikham Pada dance, a tradition of the community.