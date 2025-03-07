ETV Bharat / bharat

AI In Indian Classrooms: Do Teachers Need A Crash Course First?

Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Teaching teachers is only one aspect of the challenge. One of the biggest barriers to making AI really useful in classrooms right now is just that teachers aren’t getting enough professional training as they need support to become more comfortable with the tools and technologies that come along with artificial intelligence. In many parts of rural India, teachers lack the skills to infuse artificial intelligence into classroom instruction.

DS Meena, a teacher from Khichripur, JJ Colony, highlighted this issue, stating, “We are not being trained. AI should be used, but training is required for this. If we don't get some practice, we won't know what we're going to say next. A circular should be issued from the Director of Education to ensure that one teacher from every school should be given training in AI. Like, give it to five teachers first or make someone a team leader."

Meena further said, "Without proper training, there’s no way that AI will work properly in classrooms, and teachers will have trouble getting used to and using technology properly in class. AI has the potential to support educators by automating tasks such as grading and attendance, allowing teachers to focus on actual teaching. However, this requires structured training programs to ensure that teachers are comfortable using AI tools."

India's education system faces a major challenge with its high student-teacher ratio. According to UNESCO, India has a student-teacher ratio of 24:1, significantly higher than the recommended 15:1. This problem is exacerbated in multi-grade classrooms, particularly at the secondary level, where student-to-teacher ratios frequently surpass 47:1, making personalized instruction difficult, as highlighted in UNESCO's latest report. AI can assist by automating administrative tasks, thereby allowing teachers to focus more on teaching and student engagement.

Arun Dhedha, President of the All India Guest Teacher Association, supports the integration of AI, saying, “AI should definitely be used because any technology that comes has many benefits. Kids today are still enjoying the bounty of computers that were put in schools back in the nineties. AI is coming, so it is not that this technology will only cause harm. It will only have benefits like counting, database, attendance—all this will become easy.

AI has just come, so it will take time because the new education policy of 2019 has also not been implemented properly. Along with the implementation of that education policy, AI should also be implemented in education.

Dhedha emphasizes that while AI adoption will take time, it is a necessary step in improving education efficiency and outcomes in India.

Infrastructure and Accessibility Challenges

Sure, despite the big potential of AI technology, schools in rural areas continue to find their resources very limited and short. According to a 2023 report by NITI Aayog, India has over one million vacant teaching positions, with rural areas being the most affected. Some schools operate with just one teacher handling multiple grades simultaneously, further exacerbating the learning gap.