Article By RSS Mouthpiece On Church Properties Draws Flak From Political Leaders

Thiruvananthapuram: A recent article in Organiser, the mouthpiece of the Rashtriya Swayamsevan Sangh (RSS), on the property owned by the Catholic Church in the country, has drawn flak from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who said this exposed the true mindset of the ight-wing organisation and the alleged "majority communalism of the Sangh Parivar".

"Immediately after the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the article published in Organiser regarding the ownership of land by the Catholic Church reveals the deep-rooted opposition of the Sangh Parivar to minorities. Although the article was later withdrawn, it exposes a deliberate and systematic attempt to isolate minorities and their institutions. Secular forces must unite in resistance," a statement issued by Vijayan's office said.

A similar view was expressed by the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, claiming that the article shows that the RSS has now set its eyes on the property of the church.

"The national and state leadership of the BJP must clarify their stance on the article published in Organiser. The RSS and BJP are continuing a pattern of targeting minorities. The withdrawal of the article does not erase their intentions. BJP remains silent on the growing attacks on Christians. Their response is to eject journalists when questions are asked," Satheesan said.

Satheesan, while speaking to reporters in Kozhikode, claimed that in the article, the RSS has asked the central government to acquire over seven crore hectares of land belonging to the Catholic Church, as, according to the RSS, these properties were illegally leased during the British era.

Satheesan claimed that the RSS demand in the article came on the same day when the Waqf Bill was passed in the Parliament. "We warned that if the Waqf Bill is passed, the Church Bill will follow," he added.

The opposition leader said that such actions indicate that while the Sangh Parivar was trying to appease Christians in Kerala, it was attacking them in the rest of the country. He hoped that the Christian community would recognise them as "wolves in sheep's clothing".

AICC general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP K C Venugopal also criticised the BJP for targeting Christians after Muslims, saying, "Some are attempting to turn Kerala into a soft target by pitting Hindus, Christians and Muslims against each other. The government is misusing the law to create division. Today it's Muslims, but tomorrow it could be other communities." He termed the article in Organiser as part of this divisive agenda and warned that similar tactics could be used against Sikhs in the future. "This is exactly the agenda of the RSS, which has been demonstrated in their actions and their rhetoric," he said.

Toeing Venugopal's line, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala added that Rahul Gandhi's strong response to the article led to its withdrawal, but their intentions were clear. "First it was Muslims, now it's Christians. The RSS and BJP's agenda of targeting religious minorities is evident," he said, emphasising that Congress's fight for the protection of religious minorities would continue. He also accused the BJP of trying to sow communal discord in Kerala and urged secular forces in the state to unite against such divisive politics.

Responding to these remarks, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the article, which was the subject matter of the discussion, was removed after it was found to be untrue and owning land was not a crime, but trying to grab land "like the Congress and the Waqf" allegedly did in Karnataka was wrong. "We will not allow falsehoods to be spread," he said.

On the other hand, Thalassery Archbishop Joseph Pamplany said there was "no need to try and scare the Church by saying that a Church Bill will come next" as its properties have been earned through hard work. "Only those who have amassed property through illegal means would be scared if a bill comes. The Church is not scared of any bill. It will take legal recourse, if required, at that time," he said.

The article revealed details about the land owned by the Catholic Church. While the Waqf Board is considered the second-largest landowner in the country, the article argued that the Catholic Church is the second-largest landowner and highlighted that it controls significant parcels of land, including properties used for churches, schools, colleges and hospitals, with an estimated value of Rs 20,000 crore.

The article pointed out that much of the Church's land holdings were acquired during British rule, which passed the Indian Church Act of 1927, granting large land parcels to the Church. These lands were used to establish missionary institutions, schools and religious centers, continuing even after Independence. The article further claimed that these grants made the Catholic Church one of the largest landowners across the country.