Arrests Under Anti-National Activities Reach 90 In Assam

Guwahati: The number of individuals arrested in Assam on charges of anti-national and communal activities is nearing the 100 mark. Following the arrest of two more individuals in Goalpara and Kamrup districts last Friday, the total number of arrests in such cases has reached 90.
On Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that 90 arrests have been made in the state so far. "In the ongoing operation against anti-nationals, Goalpara Police arrested Shanidul Islam yesterday, and Kamrup Police arrested Saniur Rahman alias Sunny Bhai. This operation by Assam Police has, to date, led 90 individuals to jail. With continuous monitoring across all platforms, this operation will continue in the same manner in the days to come."
Notably, the state government initiated a crackdown against those making pro-Pakistan comments following the brutal Pahalgam incident on April 22, which was orchestrated with the patronage of Pakistan. The operation began in the state with an MLA, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who was taken into custody on April 24 after making pro-Pakistan remarks at a public gathering. He remains incarcerated under the National Security Act (NSA).
#Update on crackdown against Anti-national and communal elements | 7 Jun | 90 arrests till now— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 7, 2025
1️⃣@Goalpara_Police arrested Sanidul Islam for offensive social media post on Lord Ram
2️⃣@KamrupPolice arrested Saniur Rahman alias sunnybhai for inciting communal discord through SM
It's worth recalling that on April 26, Sarma had announced, "Anyone who supports Pakistan will be arrested; if necessary, the National Security Act (NSA) will also be imposed."
Since then, a continuous campaign has been waged against those involved in anti-national activities, and the government has been keeping a close watch on social media activities.
Sarma declared on Saturday that the operation will continue with constant monitoring across all platforms, signalling that this number is set to rise.
