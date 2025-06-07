ETV Bharat / bharat

Arrests Under Anti-National Activities Reach 90 In Assam

Guwahati: The number of individuals arrested in Assam on charges of anti-national and communal activities is nearing the 100 mark. Following the arrest of two more individuals in Goalpara and Kamrup districts last Friday, the total number of arrests in such cases has reached 90.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that 90 arrests have been made in the state so far. "In the ongoing operation against anti-nationals, Goalpara Police arrested Shanidul Islam yesterday, and Kamrup Police arrested Saniur Rahman alias Sunny Bhai. This operation by Assam Police has, to date, led 90 individuals to jail. With continuous monitoring across all platforms, this operation will continue in the same manner in the days to come."

Notably, the state government initiated a crackdown against those making pro-Pakistan comments following the brutal Pahalgam incident on April 22, which was orchestrated with the patronage of Pakistan. The operation began in the state with an MLA, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who was taken into custody on April 24 after making pro-Pakistan remarks at a public gathering. He remains incarcerated under the National Security Act (NSA).