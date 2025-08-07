Arrested Employees Not Entitled To Back Wages, Rules J-K High Court In Police Constable’s Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that a government employee who is arrested and later acquitted in a criminal case unrelated to official duties cannot claim back wages for the period of absence from service. The court held that the principle of “no work, no pay” applies squarely in such cases unless the arrest is linked to departmental action or a charge initiated by the employer.
On Wednesday (July 6), a Division Bench of the High Court, comprising Justice Sanjay Parihar and Justice Sanjeev Kumar, pronounced the judgement while setting aside an earlier order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Srinagar, which had directed the Jammu and Kashmir government to treat the suspension period of a police constable as time spent on duty and grant him all consequential benefits, including back wages.
The case pertains to Pawan Kumar, a Selection Grade Constable in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who was arrested on March 4, 2008, by Police Station Jajjar Kotli in connection with FIR No. 19 of 2008. He faced serious charges under sections 302 (Murder), 148 (Rioting, Armed with a Deadly Weapon), 323 (Voluntarily Causing Hurt), 142 (Being a Member of an Unlawful Assembly), and 341 (Wrongful Restraint) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). Kumar remained in police and judicial custody for more than five years before being acquitted by a trial court on March 30, 2013.
Following his arrest, the department placed him under suspension on June 12, 2008. After his acquittal, a departmental inquiry was initiated, and the inquiry officer, in his report dated October 30, 2013, recommended that Kumar be reinstated into service. The inquiry also proposed a breakdown of the period of absence, suggesting that the time from February 28 to March 4, 2008, be treated as dies-non, the period from March 4 to December 28, 2008, be treated as earned leave, and the period from December 29, 2008, to April 11, 2013, be treated as extraordinary leave without pay. His service was to be considered as “on duty” starting on April 12, 2013.
The Senior Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) accepted these recommendations and reinstated Kumar while regularising his absences under several leave categories. In September 2022, the Central Administrative Tribunal granted Kumar's case and ordered the government to provide him with all consequential benefits within two months of his challenge to the denial of back wages.
The High Court pointed out that the Tribunal had erred in applying Regulation 108-B (Suspension and Pay Entitlement) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956, mechanically without reading it in conjunction with Regulation 109 (period of absence), which deals specifically with committal to prison, during the Union Territory's challenge to that order.
“It is only if such an employee is acquitted of all blame and is treated by the competent authority as being on duty during the period of suspension that such an employee is entitled to full pay and allowances,” the court noted, citing the Supreme Court’s decision in Management of RBI vs Bhopal Singh Panchal (1994).
The bench also relied on the apex court’s ruling in Union of India vs Jaipal Singh (2004), where it was held that in cases where the department did not initiate criminal proceedings, and the arrest and detention were due to personal conduct, the employee is not entitled to back wages even after acquittal.
“In the eventuality where absence from duty due to arrest is not attributable to the employer, the employer is well within its right to decline release of full pay to the respondent for the period he was in custody,” Justice Parihar observed in the judgement.
The court clarified that the power to determine whether the period of suspension is to be treated as duty, leave, or otherwise rests exclusively with the competent authority under Regulation 109. It further stated that the employer had properly used this discretion in Kumar's case by paying him through regularised leave and rehiring him following his acquittal.
The ruling made a significant distinction between suspensions resulting from official misconduct or departmental proceedings and those resulting from personal criminal prosecutions that had nothing to do with the employee's employment. The court said that in the latter category, an employee cannot, as a matter of right, claim full salary for the period he remained in custody, particularly when his detention resulted from his conduct and not any act or omission by the employer.
While the respondent argued that his acquittal should entitle him to full back wages under Regulation 108-B, the court held that such entitlement only arises when the suspension is found to be wholly unjustified and unconnected to any personal wrongdoing.
“The language in which Rules 108-B and 109 stand couched is certainly pari materia with the regulations that were under consideration in Bhopal Singh Panchal,” the court noted. The Court further said that mere acquittal in a criminal trial does not create an automatic entitlement to salary or benefits for the period of suspension, particularly when the employer was not responsible for initiating the criminal case.
The Division Bench found that the Tribunal failed to appreciate this nuanced legal distinction and had granted relief without proper consideration of the service regulations and the judicial precedent.
“The Tribunal has landed in error by extending the benefit of Regulation 108-B to the respondent, which ought not to have been given, as both the regulations aforesaid are to be given a harmonious construction to achieve their intended object,” the court said.
Allowing the government’s writ petition, the High Court set aside the Tribunal’s order dated September 28, 2022, and dismissed the original application filed by Pawan Kumar. It concluded that the employer had acted fairly by reinstating the respondent after acquittal, treating part of his detention period as earned leave, and regularising the remaining period as extraordinary leave without salary.
“The petitioners cannot be made liable to pay for the period for which they could not avail any services of the respondent,” the court concluded.
