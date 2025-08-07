ETV Bharat / bharat

Arrested Employees Not Entitled To Back Wages, Rules J-K High Court In Police Constable’s Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that a government employee who is arrested and later acquitted in a criminal case unrelated to official duties cannot claim back wages for the period of absence from service. The court held that the principle of “no work, no pay” applies squarely in such cases unless the arrest is linked to departmental action or a charge initiated by the employer.

On Wednesday (July 6), a Division Bench of the High Court, comprising Justice Sanjay Parihar and Justice Sanjeev Kumar, pronounced the judgement while setting aside an earlier order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Srinagar, which had directed the Jammu and Kashmir government to treat the suspension period of a police constable as time spent on duty and grant him all consequential benefits, including back wages.

The case pertains to Pawan Kumar, a Selection Grade Constable in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who was arrested on March 4, 2008, by Police Station Jajjar Kotli in connection with FIR No. 19 of 2008. He faced serious charges under sections 302 (Murder), 148 (Rioting, Armed with a Deadly Weapon), 323 (Voluntarily Causing Hurt), 142 (Being a Member of an Unlawful Assembly), and 341 (Wrongful Restraint) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). Kumar remained in police and judicial custody for more than five years before being acquitted by a trial court on March 30, 2013.

Following his arrest, the department placed him under suspension on June 12, 2008. After his acquittal, a departmental inquiry was initiated, and the inquiry officer, in his report dated October 30, 2013, recommended that Kumar be reinstated into service. The inquiry also proposed a breakdown of the period of absence, suggesting that the time from February 28 to March 4, 2008, be treated as dies-non, the period from March 4 to December 28, 2008, be treated as earned leave, and the period from December 29, 2008, to April 11, 2013, be treated as extraordinary leave without pay. His service was to be considered as “on duty” starting on April 12, 2013.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) accepted these recommendations and reinstated Kumar while regularising his absences under several leave categories. In September 2022, the Central Administrative Tribunal granted Kumar's case and ordered the government to provide him with all consequential benefits within two months of his challenge to the denial of back wages.

The High Court pointed out that the Tribunal had erred in applying Regulation 108-B (Suspension and Pay Entitlement) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956, mechanically without reading it in conjunction with Regulation 109 (period of absence), which deals specifically with committal to prison, during the Union Territory's challenge to that order.

“It is only if such an employee is acquitted of all blame and is treated by the competent authority as being on duty during the period of suspension that such an employee is entitled to full pay and allowances,” the court noted, citing the Supreme Court’s decision in Management of RBI vs Bhopal Singh Panchal (1994).

The bench also relied on the apex court’s ruling in Union of India vs Jaipal Singh (2004), where it was held that in cases where the department did not initiate criminal proceedings, and the arrest and detention were due to personal conduct, the employee is not entitled to back wages even after acquittal.

“In the eventuality where absence from duty due to arrest is not attributable to the employer, the employer is well within its right to decline release of full pay to the respondent for the period he was in custody,” Justice Parihar observed in the judgement.