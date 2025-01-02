Arrested Cargo Ship Released From Paradeep Port following Orissa HC Order

Cuttack: “Arrested” cargo ship MV Propel Fortune left Paradeep port late on Wednesday night, reports reaching here said on Thursday. The Singaporean ship was ordered to be arrested on Monday under the Admiralty Act by Orissa High Court as the vessel had not settled pending dues of a ship chandler, which had supplied provisions to it amounting to over Rs 15.56 lakh.

Although, the matter was scheduled to be listed for further hearing in the High Court in the week beginning January 2; pleading urgency for leaving Paradeep port, the cargo ship's counsel approached the High Court on Tuesday with a prayer to recall or modify the order passed on Monday and sought for release of the vessel from arrest.

The cargo ship also disputed the claims made by the ship chandler stating that the claimed amount has already been paid but there is confusion over the name of the claimant.

The cargo ship then suggested furnishing a demand draft in favour of the registry of the High Court as a security amount for the release of the arrested ship. After the demand draft equivalent to the claims made by the ship chandler was furnished with the Registrar (Judicial), the High Court allowed the immediate release of the cargo ship from the port.

Instructing the registry to place this matter for further hearing in the week commencing January 6, 2025; the High Court made it clear that the Registry shall keep the demand draft in an interest-bearing account and if ultimately the ship chandler succeeds, the amount can be transferred in favour of it along with such interest accrued thereon.

"It goes without saying that if the plaintiff (Ship Chandler) fails, the amount shall be returned to the defendant (Cargo Ship) by the registry," the High Court said in its order.