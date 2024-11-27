Arrest Of Hindu Leader In Bangladesh: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Seeks UN Intervention

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh reflects that the interim government of that country was in the "clutches of fundamentalists" and sought the United Nations' intervention in the matter. Condemning the arrest of a Hindu leader in Bangladesh, Singh said such attacks are acts against humanity.

The BJP, however, refrained from making any comment and said it stands by the "rightful stand" taken by the External Affairs Ministry on the issue. India on Tuesday noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to the Hindu leader and urged authorities in the neighbouring country to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all other minority groups.

"We ditto the stand of the government of India," BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference at the party headquarters here when asked for comment on the issue. Bangladesh police on Monday arrested International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka while he was travelling to Chittagong.

"The caretaker 'prime minister' of Bangladesh is in the clutches of fundamentalists. The way Hindus are being attacked is against humanity. United Nations should intervene in this matter," Singh told reporters in the Parliament complex. The Bangladesh interim government is headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Singh said the targeting of Hindus and arrest of religious leaders shows that fundamentalists are dominating the Bangladesh interim government as in the case of Pakistan. The minister was asked about the arrest of the ISKCON monk in Bangladesh and the prevailing situation there.

Singh also attacked the opposition, saying while they are raising the Sambhal violence issue, they are not concerned about the situation faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. "People are talking about going to Sambhal, but Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are not able to see Bangladesh where atrocities are being committed against Hindus. All Hindus should protest against the atrocities in Bangladesh," the Union minister said.

He also stressed the need for a law to stop religious conversions in India. "The law made by Assam on conversion should be welcomed. All states should have similar laws against religious conversion through enticements. Conversions are rising in the country and it is unfortunate. Democracy is safe only as long as the majority is 'Sanatani'," Singh said.

Several other MPs also condemned the attack on minorities in Bangladesh and sought the government's intervention.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee said, "It is not a state issue but a matter concerning the Centre. People gave their mandate to the Central government. The TMC, as a party, has decided to support the decision of the Centre. I can only say that whatever has happened in Bangladesh is extremely unfortunate." Another TMC parliamentarian Saugata Roy also condemned the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh. "It should not happen. I condemn it. The government should actively intervene in the matter," he said.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said his party was worried over the situation in Bangladesh. "We are worried over what is happening in Bangladesh. A few days ago, an ISKCON monk was arrested and his supporters were attacked. Where is Vishwaguru PM Modi?" he asked.

"Why is there such a situation in a neighbouring country despite PM Modi's presence? He goes to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, Israel and Palestine... but ever since he has taken charge, India's influence in its neighbourhood is declining." Gogoi alleged that the prime minister is silent and "no concrete steps are being taken to resolve the situation".

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said it is unfortunate that the country is silent over atrocities being committed against minorities in Bangladesh. "Hindus, Buddhists, Chakmas, and members of other religious and ethnic groups are being tortured in Bangladesh. Many temples and other religious places have been destroyed. Women are being married off forcefully. Illegal and forceful conversions are happening... All of this is happening but it is unfortunate that the entire country is silent on this issue," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said, "It's very painful to see what is happening there. If something happens in Palestine an entire ecosystem will echo their pain. If something happens in Bangladesh then nobody says anything."