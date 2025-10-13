ETV Bharat / bharat

Around 60 pc Women Entering Judicial Services On Merit, Not Reservation: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said around 60 per cent of judicial officers are women entering the judicial services on the basis of merit and not due to reservation.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Centre, Bar Council of India, secretary general of the apex court and others on a plea seeking framing of a uniform and gender-sensitive policy for allotment of professional chambers/cabins to women advocates in different courts and bar associations across the country.

Justice Kant questioned the plea seeking reservation in chamber allotment to women advocates and said that he is personally against chamber system and instead there should be cubicle system and common sitting space, where lawyers can work.

"We have been speaking at various forums and highlighting how more and more women are entering judicial services. Almost 60 per cent of judicial officers entering the services are women and they are doing it on merit not reservation. I find it a little bit paradoxical as to why are women advocates seeking any privilege, when they can achieve it on the basis of merit?" Justice Kant said.

The bench said that if the court is to consider the request of women advocates for preferential allocation of chambers, then the other day it could be a case of specially abled persons.