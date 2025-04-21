Around 50 Gujarat Tourists Stranded On Jammu-Srinagar Highway As Landslides Wreak Havoc In Jammu Kashmir's Ramban

Hyderabad: As the vital Jammu-Srinagar national highway remains blocked for vehicular traffic due to landslides caused by inclement weather, around 50 tourists from Gujarat are stranded along the highway in Ramban district where the landslides have wreaked havoc.

Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel's office has said that the tourists are safe and arrangements including food are being made for them by the local administration.

It is learnt that the tourists hailing from Gandhinagar and Banaskantha in Gujarat were trapped on the highway, the major surface connecting link between Kashmir valley and the rest of the world after landslides struck the region due to incessant rains.

“Upon receiving information that tourists from Gandhinagar and Banaskantha in Gujarat were trapped in a landslide caused by a cloudburst in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Harshabhai Sanghvi, under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, has instructed the Gujarat Police to take necessary action. Gujarat Police immediately contacted Jammu and Kashmir Police Control Room and Ramban SSP and got information about the tourists. All Gujarati tourists are safe and arrangements including food are being made for them. Gujarat Police is in constant touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration, including the Central IB. The Gujarat government and police have immediately been in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure the safety of tourists from Gujarat,” Gujarat CM's office said in a post on X.

Earlier, according to information received from the Ramban District Magistrate's office, a team of the district administration reached the bus location and served food to the passengers. The bus is currently in a safe place. On Monday afternoon, an attempt will be made to run the bus via Banihal route depending on the weather conditions.

In a video statement released after the landslides, Banaskantha resident, Ketan Vansola, one of the stranded passengers thanked the administration saying all the passengers are safe.

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Remains Shut

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar highway continues to remain shut on the second straight day due to the heavy rains, which have killed at least three people in Ramban and two in Reasi district. Massive landslides and cloudbursts have disrupted surface traffic and caused damage to property.

In a traffic update issued at 8 AM on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said that Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44), Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road and Sinthan road are still closed for traffic.

However, Mughal road is through for LMVs only from Srinagar towards Jammu via Poonch, the traffic police said adding the light motor vehicles on Mughal road shall be allowed from Herpora between 1000 hrs to 1500 hrs.

“Commuters are advised not to travel on NH-44/SSG road/Sinthan road till the road is clear. Please check status of roads at traffic police X handle, Facebook page, TCU Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103). Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103), Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043), Udhampur (8491928625), PCR Kishtwar (9906154100), PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331), PCR Ganderbal (9906668731).